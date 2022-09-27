ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters: Joe Biden is no 'mobster,' cartoon crossed line. How to join the Big Table

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Nothing funny about the big lie

I am writing to express my frustration over the cartoon by Rivers published Sunday, Sept. 18 , in the Letters to the Editor section. The Dispatch failed in its code of journalistic ethics in publishing a cartoon that deliberately spreads mis/disinformation.

More: Letters: Affordable housing critical to Columbus' future. Voters should support $200M bond

The cartoon hints that President Biden is a corrupt mobster and that he is in charge of the FBI. Both allegations are false and although people disagree vehemently about his success as a president, these suggestions are untrue.

Note that I am not suggesting the editors censor political opinions with which I don't agree. Far from it. What I do object to is that this cartoon caters to all kinds of conspiracy theories by suggesting the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and the questions about Jan. 6 are a "witch hunt."

More: Letters: God save us. Biden 'attack' on Trump makes America look a lot like Russia

The cartoon I'm referring to plays to allegations that the "government" and "the Democrats" are out to get Trump . This is factually incorrect and I think the Dispatch should not be in the business of publishing material that supports the "big lie." It is called the big lie for a reason, because it is a lie . That is the fact.

Karen Eliot, Columbus

Share your thoughts: How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

Join the Big Table

J ohn Bridgeland's Sept. 23 column , "Don't back those who undermine democracy," was an inspiration to those who want a functioning democracy .

Bridgeland encouraged Americans to work together for solutions to the multitude of problems we face at the local, national and world levels. (I'm sorry he couldn’t convince his former boss Rob Portman to heed his advice during his final term in the Senate.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOa78_0iBp5cYL00

Now it is time for the citizens to examine the part they can play to bring the country together . A wonderful opportunity for that is available on Oct 6. The Columbus Foundation's Big Table event takes place that day. Everyone can take part in a local community discussion of topics of their choice.

More: Bridgeland: J.D. Vance, others advance myth election was rigged. Vote country over party

You may want to tackle cars with loud mufflers racing on the streets and freeways of Columbus or Russia's war against Ukraine . Or any subjects in between. Then list action plans that you can take as a group or individually. Follow up on those plans! Don't leave it to others.

After the Big Table, look closely at the candidates for each office on the ballot Nov 8 .

Check the records of the incumbent candidate, look at the opponent's history and accomplishments. Do not watch the ads. Decide which individual is best equipped to help you carry out the actions you planned at the Table.

Verify your registration at voterlookup.ohiosos.gov or be sure you register to vote by Oct 11. Then vote.

How many times have you heard, If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem ? Which are you?

Catherine Logsdon, Columbus

Get more political analysis by listening to the Ohio Politics Explained podcast

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Letters: Joe Biden is no 'mobster,' cartoon crossed line. How to join the Big Table

Comments / 31

Gator Mangrove
2d ago

Funny how the leftist ( especially fat, middle aged white women) get offended by a cartoon correctly depicting this corrupt politician, but are OK with the media's witch hunt of the previous President. I am surprised, however, that the fish wrap called the Columbus dispatch would include this cartoon in their rag.

Reply
12
Chuck Ladeaux
23h ago

Prove it's not true!! Biden Crime Family has employed the DOJ, FBI and IRS; to go after ordinary citizens and perceived political enemies,claiming MAGA is criminal! MAGA stands for MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN; which flies in the face of the newly formed Democratic Nationalist Socialist Party!

Reply
7
MM
2d ago

The Biden cartel does know and directs the FBI and DOJ and you’re sadly mistaken if u think otherwise!!!!

Reply
16
 

