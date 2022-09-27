Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Janet Yellen says economic recovery hinges on supply chain, green agenda and end of Ukraine war
As the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, the White House is trying to navigate a way to combat inflation without sending the country into a full-scale recession. "I believe there is a path through this," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the...
What would happen if the IMF bailed out Britain?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a rare warning to a G7 economy on Tuesday when it called on Liz Truss’s new administration to “re-evaluate” Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing, heavy-borrowing “mini-Budget”.The chancellor outlined his plans for driving economic growth by scrapping £45bn in tax to Parliament on Friday 23 September – a strategy that proved not to include accompanying spending cuts or even a cost estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility – only for the value of the pound to go crashing to an all-time low against the US dollar the following Monday morning.Amid a storm of criticism denouncing...
Pakistan's finance minister says he will formally resign from role
ISLAMABAD, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Sunday he planned to formally resign from the role, a change that comes as the country grapples with an economic crisis exacerbated by destructive flooding.
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Ukraine's Victory Will Lead To An Interest Rate Reversal and Next Crypto Bull Market
No matter where you live right now, it’s pretty tough to ignore the three topics of inflation, Russia’s unprovoked invasion, and interest rates. They may appear to be unrelated at first glance, but they are not. This is because the fourth element, cryptocurrency, is much further down the list of things for most people to talk about. So how is it all connected? Allow me to explain.
Washington Examiner
Mexican cartels and Chinese drug networks are behind fentanyl crisis, DOJ and DEA say
The Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration have blamed Mexican cartels and Chinese chemical manufacturers for the deadly fentanyl crisis in the United States. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said on Tuesday two major cartels in Mexico — the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel — are the driving force behind getting fentanyl across the U.S. border, calling the groups “the greatest threat” facing U.S. communities. She emphasized the cartels work closely with co-conspirators in China to obtain the necessary precursor for their drugs and to launder their illegal profits.
Europe's outlook 'darkening,' ECB head hedges on recession
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of the European Central Bank said Monday that the economic outlook “is darkening” and she expects business activity to “slow substantially” in the coming months as high energy and food prices pushed up by the war in Ukraine sap consumer spending power. ECB President Christine Lagarde hedged her remarks to the European Parliament regarding whether the eurozone would sink into recession, saying the bank’s baseline scenario was subdued economic growth. But she appeared to qualify that by saying some assumptions in that outlook — such as the remaining supply of Russian natural gas...
Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos
Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the ‘relentless appreciation of the dollar’ is terrible news for the global economy
Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser of Allianz appears on a segment of "Mornings With Maria" with Maria Bartiromo on the FOX Business Network at FOX Studios on April 29, 2016 in New York City. The British pound, like most major currencies other than the dollar, has been under siege throughout...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin to annex Ukrainian regions; Nato vows response to any attacks on allies’ infrastructure
Russia president to sign decree, Kremlin announces; Nato accuses Russia of ‘deliberate sabotage’ of Nord Stream pipeline
Larry Summers on the collapsing pound was on the money again: ‘an emerging market turning into a submerged market.’ Here’s what analysts say happens next
The British pound plunged to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, prompting warnings that it could soon hit parity with the greenback. Britain’s currency is in trouble—and things could still get a lot worse for sterling, experts warn. The British pound crashed to an all-time...
International Business Times
Team OneFist Shames Russia's Partial Mobilization With A Game-Changing Leak
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization announcement, international hacker volunteer group Team OneFist has leaked details about over 300,000 Russian reservists. The neatly compiled Google sheet, leaked by Havoc, the leader of Team OneFist's intelligence support apparatus Cerberus, has the names, birthdays, addresses, phone numbers, regions and districts of...
Pound retreats again and FTSE tumbles after IMF’s stinging criticism of UK plans
The pound has taken another hammering while London’s blue chip share index slumped into the red after the UK Government was heavily criticised by the International Monetary Fund over its handling of economic policy. Sterling fell back to 1.06 US dollars at one stage, having recovered to 1.08 US...
Pakistan court acquits former PM Sharif's daughter in graft case
ISLAMABAD, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Pakistani court on Thursday quashed the conviction of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in a corruption case that had seen her sentenced to seven years in jail, her party and defence lawyer said, lifting curbs on her contesting elections.
