ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 34

Cole Vilven
1d ago

and you're talking about 7,000 immigrants a day when that number I've read today is more than double that and they're still not migrants they are Invaders

Reply(1)
35
Face Plant
1d ago

We MUST CLOSE the border and stop the free-flow of fentynol. It's far deadlier than other drugs and the cartels are making it look like candy. Our children are being targeted!! It actually can kill you through skin contact and if you inhale fentynol dust!! The cartels are not targeting 'druggies', they're targeting every citizen with a drug that will kill....1 and done ☠️.

Reply
24
McFlurry Bunny
1d ago

Everyone knows the truth as to who created the border crisis…no matter how much the Biden administration wants to lie and deflect

Reply
29
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden moves to open up public benefits to illegal immigrants

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the Biden administration is undermining Congress's authority with a new immigration rule.]. In its latest effort to “remove barriers” to immigration, the Department of Homeland Security is finalizing the long-awaited public charge rule , codifying a weak standard that upends congressional intent, decades of precedent, and the core American value of self-reliance .
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Illegal Immigrants#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#White House#Msnbc
Daily Mail

Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation

A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy