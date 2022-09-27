McDaniels: “Consistency is the Responsibility of Every Man”

The Silver and Black have been lacking consistency early in the season.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talked on Monday following the 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Of the many things McDaniels talked about, one of the points he made is consistency on the field.

It’s been an inconsistent first three weeks of the season.

In the first half against both the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans, the Raiders outscored both opponents 28-7 in the second half. Yet against the Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders were up 20-0 before allowing 29 points in the second half and overtime.

"There's no shortcuts to it. You can't just say, 'Hey, let's put this player out there on the field,' and all of a sudden we'll magically be consistent," McDaniels said Monday. "I think consistency is the responsibility of every man, starting with the coaching staff going to the players.”

"It starts with our approach. It starts with our mindset on the day. It starts with our preparation," McDaniels said. "And if we do a good job at those things and then we go out there and practice, we work as hard as we can to try and get it right in the practice field, then I think we give ourselves an opportunity to do more things well during the course of a 60-minute game."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter , @HikaruKudo1