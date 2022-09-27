ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Jupiter very close to Earth last night

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9rLj_0iBp425l00

(WWLP) – If you looked up at the sky last night you might have noticed something strange. Jupiter was the closest it has come to Earth in more than 59 years.

PHOTOS: Rainbow in the sky across western Mass. Monday

Jupiter was especially visible last night because it coincides with another event called opposition. That means a planet is on the opposite side of Earth from the sun, so you could draw a straight line from the sun to Earth to Jupiter, all in alignment. Jupiter isn’t expected to come this close to Earth again until the year 2129.

Below is a video captured by 22News viewer Victoria Guay of Chicopee.

Another 22News viewer, Linda Eichstaedt of Southampton also captured this unusual occurrence.

If you have a photo/video you would like to share, email us at ReportIt@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

3 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman held for 11 hours: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men have been charged after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in the airport area and sexually assaulted her for hours on Friday. Police say the woman was kidnapped in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti.  The woman told police that she tried […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Planet#Nexstar Media Inc
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
BGR.com

You can see Jupiter without a telescope this month

Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System. It’s so large, in fact, that even a tiny shift in Jupiter’s orbit could change Earth forever. Despite its size, seeing Jupiter from Earth without a telescope is a rare treat. This month sky watchers will get a chance to see Jupiter without a telescope as it reaches “opposition” on September 26.
ASTRONOMY
Gizmodo

Scientists Looked at Nine Cyclones Swirling at Jupiter's North Pole

Some odd storms on Jupiter discovered back in 2017 by a NASA spacecraft are particularly intriguing to scientists. New research attempted to figure out how the nine cyclones spinning at Jupiter’s north pole remain so organized. Jupiter’s iconic Great Red Spot is actually a mass of swirling storm clouds...
ASTRONOMY
WWLP

WWLP

31K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy