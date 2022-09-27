Read full article on original website
Related
stlpublicradio.org
EPA says ozone levels in the St. Louis area remain too high
A new report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows the St. Louis area did not meet the agency’s ozone standards. The report moves St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles, Jefferson County and parts of Franklin County from the marginal to moderate ozone level category. More than 20 other regions across the country were also labeled under moderate ozone classifications.
stlpublicradio.org
Mobility issues complicate a man's evacuation from his home during summer flooding
ST. ANN — Evacuating your home during a natural disaster, such as flooding, can be frightening for anyone, but there may be additional challenges for those with disabilities. Brent Jaimes, a St. Ann resident, was at his home when record rainfall hit the St. Louis region on July 26,...
stlpublicradio.org
July floods damaged 700 homes in East St. Louis, beyond. Many still need help to rebuild
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Two months after mass flooding disrupted communities across the St. Louis metro, about 20 to 23 East St. Louis families are still displaced from their homes, according to local United Way officials. At least two people died in the...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis communities shocked by news that two Catholic high schools are slated to close
School leaders, alumni and families were shocked and tearful on Wednesday after learning that the St. Louis Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain high schools at the end of this school year. St. Mary’s alumni are already trying to find a way to keep the school open.
Comments / 0