Saint Louis, MO

EPA says ozone levels in the St. Louis area remain too high

A new report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shows the St. Louis area did not meet the agency’s ozone standards. The report moves St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles, Jefferson County and parts of Franklin County from the marginal to moderate ozone level category. More than 20 other regions across the country were also labeled under moderate ozone classifications.
