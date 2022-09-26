Merritt College Hosts Financial Literacy Workshop for Students. Merritt recognizes that many students are going through difficult financial times, so the college is working to support them in effectively managing and maximizing their resources. The Merritt community believes that it is our responsibility to put students first, not only by providing quality education but also by creating experiences for our students to develop and prosper in every aspect of their lives. To the end, on Tuesday, September 22, Merritt hosted its first Financial Literacy Workshop (offered in partnership with the Society for Financial Education and Professional Development.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO