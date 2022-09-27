Read full article on original website
International Donut Company, Donerds, Discusses Bethlehem Expansion
With an origin story that begins in Santiago, Chile, co-founders Andrew Underwood and Annabel Figueroa fancy themselves ‘mad scientists’ whose experiments produce the ‘perfect donuts and coffee.’
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
wlvr.org
Wayback Burgers to double Lehigh Valley footprint with two new locations
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is doubling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” plans to open two new locations – one at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and another at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township.
PhillyBite
5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall
- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
Workforce development programs proposed for Allentown, Bethlehem
A new program by the Hispanic Center of Lehigh Valley and St. Luke’s University Health Network just received $450,000 in state funding to bring workforce development centers to South Bethlehem and Allentown Monday. The program is expected to provide skill-based training, employment services and bilingual case management and address...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Oktoberfests, Live Music, Fall Happenings And More
From exciting Oktoberfest celebrations to thrilling fall tours, Bucks County has just what you need to fall into this autumn season. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
Times News
Jeep festival in Weissport raises $2,600
It was an event to benefit veterans and volunteers. Based on the money raised at Colossal Radio’s Jeep Fest, it was a big success. The event was Sept. 4 at The Hofford Mill in Weissport. Layne “Doc” Roberts, owner of Colossal Radio in Palmerton, said $2,600 was raised....
thebrownandwhite.com
Stroll Around the Neighborhood: How would you describe the South Side?
The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about their South Side backgrounds and some of the location’s best kept secrets. Herbert Bradley: I’m actually from Easton, but my family is from Bethlehem. We’ve been one of the longest Black families in the area, 250 years. My great grandfather was a slave, and he came here and started a family. It’s named after us, Bradley Street, right by the Five and Dime. I moved here from Easton after a lengthy divorce, and I decided I like Bethlehem better.
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
Effects of deadly I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County endure 6 months later
Six months after his service van plowed into a multi-vehicle pileup amid whiteout conditions on Interstate 81, Michael Day has yet to fully recover from severe head injuries. “My dad’s in a rehabilitation facility in Chester County,” Stephen Day said Tuesday. “It’s likely to be another year and a half before he can come home to Bloomsburg.”
wlvr.org
Gun buyback program coming to Northampton County
EASTON, Pa. — Northampton County residents can turn in unwanted guns at two locations in Bethlehem this weekend — and get paid in return. The county district attorney’s office will offer $50 to $200 gift certificates to those who surrender guns. There will be no questions asked and gun donations can be anonymous.
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the Country
Pennsylvania is filled with charming small towns that provide the most relaxing and scenic getaways. One of these places has recently garnered the attention of one of the biggest magazines in the country.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
ArtsQuest geared up for two full Oktoberfest weekends, kicking off Friday
Earlier this week, if you happened to be walking by the SteelStacks campus on Southside Bethlehem, you may have noticed the assembly of the beer keg pyramid, which means one big thing: Oktoberfest is here. The annual fall festival run by ArtsQuest returns for its 12th year. With it come...
Lehigh Valley Couple Dies In Route 309 Crash: Authorities
A 73-year-old Lehigh Valley woman and her 83-year-old husband died after a crash on Route 309, authorities said. Judith Rutherford was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, Sept. 23, the Bucks County Coroner told WFMZ. Robert E. Rutherford, of Coopersburg (Upper Saucon Township), meanwhile, was taken to St. Luke’s...
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband, a former Pa. teacher
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage, according to a story from 6ABC. Scott, one of the world’s richest people, married Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. Jewett is a Seattle-based...
Wife, husband die after Pa. crash
A Lehigh Valley couple died following a Friday afternoon crash on Route 309 in Bucks County, just outside Coopersburg borough, authorities said. The crash was reported around 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Route 309/ Bethlehem Pike and where Hilltop Road and Springfield Street meet in Springfield Township. Judith...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
