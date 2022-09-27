The Brown and White took a stroll around the neighborhood and spoke to community members about their South Side backgrounds and some of the location’s best kept secrets. Herbert Bradley: I’m actually from Easton, but my family is from Bethlehem. We’ve been one of the longest Black families in the area, 250 years. My great grandfather was a slave, and he came here and started a family. It’s named after us, Bradley Street, right by the Five and Dime. I moved here from Easton after a lengthy divorce, and I decided I like Bethlehem better.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO