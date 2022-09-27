ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Fire destroys home in Sulphur area

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Allen Parish Woman Still Missing

Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westlake, LA
Accidents
City
Westlake, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Westlake, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

9/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, 2030 Theriot St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $40,000. Michael Allen Jacobs Jr., 23, 1141 Mosswood Drive No. 51, Sulphur — three counts drug possession; simple...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

PCA fined $2.5 million in fatal 2017 explosion at DeRidder mill

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Packaging Corporation of America is being fined $2.5 million in connection with a 2017 explosion at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder. The Department of Justice says PCA violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations. Three workers were killed...
DERIDDER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The City Council#Marine Division
KPLC TV

Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
ktxs.com

Texas DPS investigating after collision kills two motorcyclists in Coleman County

COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Coleman County. According to a press release, Mary Francene Nix, 72, of Coleman, was traveling north on US Highway 84 in a 2017 Nissan, Frontier, pickup truck when she steered left across the center stripe and struck two vehicles head on that we traveling south on US Highway 84.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear

LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
KPLC TV

Newly appointed Sulphur Chief of Police takes office

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It was day one in a new role for Sulphur Chief of Police John Wall as he was appointed to the position last week. 7News caught up with Wall on his first day on the job. “Earlier in my career this was not even a decision...
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy