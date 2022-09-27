Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
KPLC TV
Fire destroys home in Sulphur area
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish issues burn ban after debris fire burns 24 acres
Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials issued a parish-wide burn ban Wednesday afternoon after multiple fires got out of control due to extremely dry conditions. “Be careful, whatever it is you have to burn or get rid of, it can wait a week or two, wait until we...
westcentralsbest.com
Allen Parish Woman Still Missing
Allen Parish, La - In January of 2021, 43 year old Wanda Dickens was taken to a camp near what locals call “The Hill” in Kinder on the Calcasieu River by her then boyfriend, Daniel Aguillard. According to her daughter, Allison Olds, Aguillard notified them several days later that he went to return some items to her, and the people at the camp said she was missing.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving theft of trailer and side-by-side
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for assistance in solving a theft involving an enclosed trailer and a side-by-side
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28
Crash Causes Lane Closure on I-10 East Near I-210 in Lake Charles September 28. Louisiana State Police has reported that this crash has been cleared and the roadway has been reopened. Original:. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 28, 2022, at approximately 1:35 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported...
Lake Charles American Press
9/27: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jarrett Paul Thomas, 30, 2030 Theriot St. — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator. Bond: $40,000. Michael Allen Jacobs Jr., 23, 1141 Mosswood Drive No. 51, Sulphur — three counts drug possession; simple...
KPLC TV
PCA fined $2.5 million in fatal 2017 explosion at DeRidder mill
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Packaging Corporation of America is being fined $2.5 million in connection with a 2017 explosion at its containerboard production mill in DeRidder. The Department of Justice says PCA violated the Clean Air Act’s General Duty Clause and Risk Management Program Regulations. Three workers were killed...
Police open criminal investigation into Vidor 12-year-old boy's overnight disappearance
VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor have started an investigation into the case of a 12-year-old boy who was found after he went missing overnight late last week. The boy, who has autism, was last seen at his home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Vidor Police issued a news release Friday morning asking for the public's help in finding him.
Containerboard manufacturer to pay $2.5M in connection to DeRidder explosion
A fatal explosion in DeRidder, 2017, has led to the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) to pay $2.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act, stated the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ).
KPLC TV
Traffic down to one lane on I-10 E in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-10 east in Lake Charles. An overturned truck is blocking one lane.
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
cenlanow.com
Bond set at $1.2 million for Louisiana man after kidnapping investigation
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – The Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) assisted the Houston Police Department (HPD) in a kidnapping investigation that led to the arrest of a Louisiana man. According to LCPD, Gregory Datrell Strickland, 36, of Robert, La. was arrested on Sept. 23, and charged with one...
kalb.com
BPSO looking for person of interest in reference to theft at local business
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a theft at a local business. If you have any information on the person seen above or have any information about the theft,...
ktxs.com
Texas DPS investigating after collision kills two motorcyclists in Coleman County
COLEMAN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fatal crash occurred in Coleman County. According to a press release, Mary Francene Nix, 72, of Coleman, was traveling north on US Highway 84 in a 2017 Nissan, Frontier, pickup truck when she steered left across the center stripe and struck two vehicles head on that we traveling south on US Highway 84.
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
theadvocate.com
Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear
LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
KPLC TV
Newly appointed Sulphur Chief of Police takes office
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - It was day one in a new role for Sulphur Chief of Police John Wall as he was appointed to the position last week. 7News caught up with Wall on his first day on the job. “Earlier in my career this was not even a decision...
KPLC TV
Family of missing Allen Parish woman still searching for answers nearly 2 years later
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - It’s hard to imagine a family member seemingly disappearing without a trace, but that’s a reality for the family of Wanda Dickens, whom no one has seen or heard from since January 2021. “I want answers, I want help,” her daughter Rheanna Wilson said....
