Brandon Ledet To Perform Live In Lake Charles Oct. 1
If you are in the mood to do some dancing and listen to some great Cajun and Zydeco music then we have just the thing for you!. Local Cajun and Zydeco artist Brandon Ledet will be performing live this Saturday night, October 1st right here in Lake Charles. Brandon is a native of the Southwest Louisiana area. He is from Mossville which is located between Sulphur and Westlake, Louisiana.
Lake Charles American Press
Kathleen “Kathy” Pettit
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Borgemenke Pettit, passed away at the age of 65. Kathy was born on Jan. 29, 1957, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was a 1975 graduate of Northern Burlington County High School. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Va. Throughout the years she has lived in Ohio, Florida, New Jersey, California, Virginia and Texas, before settling in Lake Charles, La., in 2004 with her husband and daughter. Kathy worked as an accountant for Sasol from 1996 until her retirement in November, 2017. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and took part in the Great Expectations Sunday school class. Kathy was all about 3 things: family, friends, and the outdoors. Her family lovingly referred to her as ‘Chatty Kathy’ because she never met a stranger in public (ask her husband about the long conversations at the mall makeup counter, usually having nothing at all to do about makeup), and she was the first person her family would call to celebrate good news, to get trusted advice, and to have a shoulder to cry on when times were tough. The holidays were very special to Kathy and her family, especially the annual Thanksgiving feast and Black Friday shopping with her daughters and Christmas celebration with her husband, children, and grandchildren: traditions that will live on because of her. She also loved annual Mardi Gras festivities with friends in Lake Charles every year. Kathy was phenomenal gardener; her backyard oasis was admired by all, and her beloved Black-eyed Susan flowers continue spreading their seed far and wide in family and friends’ yards in Texas and Louisiana. She achieved SWLA Master Naturalist and spent many hours devoted to furthering her knowledge and conservation of the flora and fauna of southwest Louisiana. Regardless of the location or the season, she could always be found relishing each morning in the company of her husband or family on a back porch with a hot cup of coffee, enjoying God’s creation with company that she loved.
KPLC TV
Pharmacy holds drive-thru flu shot clinic in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to get your flu shot. After two historically low flu seasons, experts predict a severe 2022 and 2023 flu season. Albertson’s on Ryan Street provided free flu, COVID and other vaccines to residents from...
Lake Charles is Getting an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet! What is Ollie’s?
Over the weekend, I kept hearing people talk about how Lake Charles will be getting an Ollie's. Literally, the entire weekend I kept hearing about it. Sadly, I had NO clue what it was, but I always get excited about new stuff. I didn't know what a 5 Below was until it got here either. So first, what is Ollie's?
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic nets record-breaking mark
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Cheer Clinic had a record-breaking 201 participants. These tiny cheerleaders will cheer on the sidelines during the third quarter of the Homecoming game Friday, when the Battlin’ Bears take on Spring Legacy.
Lake Charles American Press
James “Jim” Nevils III
James “Jim” Nevils III, 91, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:57 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in a local hospital. Mr. Nevils was born on April 7, 1931, in Lake Charles where he lived all of his life and attended LaGrange Senior High School. He joined the U.S. Army and served in the infantry division in the Korean Conflict near the 38th parallel boundary. Mr. Nevils was a carpenter by trade and retired at the young age of 52 from Lake Charles Lumber Company. He was a member of Sale Street Baptist Church where he was a deacon and a cook in the soup kitchen for many years and a member of University Baptist Church where he was also a deacon. Mr. Nevils enjoyed playing dominos with the ladies at the church.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column:Jones brought political calm
The years 1939-41 were a tumultuous time in Louisiana politics. Richard W. Leche became the state’s first governor to go to prison. The Huey Long grip on politics ended, and Sam Jones of Lake Charles became the city’s first elected governor. Long was assassinated in 1935 after being...
KPLC TV
House fire on Evans Road in Sulphur area
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Crews are working a house fire on Evans Road in the Sulphur and Westlake area. Three people living in the home were able to escape. The home, though, was a total loss. Westlake Fire Chief Johnathan Duff said the house was too badly burnt to determine...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Investigating Vehicle Burglary on West Sale Road in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on September 25, 2022, that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 700 block of West Sale Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana between September 22nd and September 23rd between 1 AM and 8 PM.
Port Arthur News
Beaumont man killed in Port Arthur crash was working with Texas Department of Transportation
A man that was killed Tuesday in a crash on Texas 73 in Port Arthur has been identified as 52-year-old Ricardo Davila of Beaumont. Davila and a passenger were in a side-by-side Utility Terrain Vehicle when it collided with a commercial box truck at approximately 9:57 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Texas 73.
KPLC TV
Harold Campbell defense says shooting of wife was accidental
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors saw gruesome autopsy and crime scene photos Wednesday as the trial of Harold Campbell continues in State District Court. Campbell is charged with second-degree murder of his wife Edwina in May of 2019. Edwina Campbell was found shot to death in her bed with...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2022. Tiffany Diane Cole, 40, Vinton: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. James Erick Summers, 39, Vinton: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule III drug. Eric...
Containerboard manufacturer to pay $2.5M in connection to DeRidder explosion
A fatal explosion in DeRidder, 2017, has led to the Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) to pay $2.5 million to resolve allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act, stated the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ).
KPLC TV
Despite hurricane fatigue, SWLA residents urged to review emergency plans
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Even though Hurricane Ian is no threat to Southwest Louisiana, Calcasieu emergency officials admit many people here have hurricane fatigue. OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion said everyone should stop and think about their plan, where they would go, what they would do if and when a hurricane threatens our area again.
KPLC TV
Areas of Moss Bluff placed under boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Areas of Moss Bluff are under a boil advisory due to loss of pressure from a water leak, Waterworks District 1 said. The precautionary boil advisory will affect the following areas:. Bordelon Road. Clifford Road. Coffey Road. Highway 171 from Bronco Cir to McFatter Trailer...
KPLC TV
Residents concerned about safety of ducks crossing street at Sixth and Common Streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s an attraction that many slow down and enjoy, little webbed feet crossing the street at the corner of Sixth and Common streets. Residents in the area raised concerns about dangers to the duck crossing. “Something real nice for all of the residents here,...
kalb.com
BPSO looking for person of interest in reference to theft at local business
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in reference to a theft at a local business. If you have any information on the person seen above or have any information about the theft,...
theadvocate.com
Repairs underway at hurricane-battered Lake Charles skyscraper, but its fate still unclear
LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
Orange Leader
Texas Department of Transportation announces I-10 closure for Orange County
The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting an Interstate 10 closure impacting Orange County. According to TxDOT, the right lane of I-10 westbound near the state line will be closed from 8 p.m. to midnight starting today (9.28). The closure is needed due to repairs. Expect possible delays.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Coleman crash report: Pickup driver hits motorcyclists head-on, killing 2
COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road. This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of...
