The antibody response against SARS-CoV-2 in patients pre- and post-infusion with commercial intravenous immunoglobulin products

We have previously shown that Kyoto University Substances (KUSs), valosin-containing protein (VCP) modulators, suppress cell death in retinal ganglion cells of glaucoma mouse models through alterations of various genes expressions. In this study, among the genes whose expression in retinal ganglion cells was altered by KUS treatment in the N-methyl-d-aspartic acid (NMDA) injury model, we focused on two genes, endothelin-1 (Edn1) and endothelin receptor type B (Ednrb), whose expression was up-regulated by NMDA and down-regulated by KUS treatment. First, we confirmed that the expression of Edn1 and Ednrb was upregulated by NMDA and suppressed by KUS administration in mice retinae. Next, to clarify the influence of KUSs on cell viability in relation to the endothelin signaling, cell viability was examined with or without antagonists or agonists of endothelin and with or without KUS in 661W retinal cells under stress conditions. KUS showed a significant protective effect under glucose-free conditions and tunicamycin-induced stress. This protective effect was partially attenuated in the presence of an endothelin antagonist or agonist under glucose-free conditions. These results suggest that KUSs protect cells partially by suppressing the upregulated endothelin signaling under stress conditions.

