1 Toyota SUV Is Actually Better Cheaper
Find out which Toyota SUV is the best when it costs the least. The post 1 Toyota SUV Is Actually Better Cheaper appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative
The RAV4 Hybrid makes a lot of sense. But could the nicer Venza Hybrid make even more sense? The post 5 Reasons Why the Toyota Venza Is the Perfect RAV4 Hybrid Alternative appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I Have Met God and It Is the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Kristen LeeTell me who else makes a manual AWD hatchback that's this hot.
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport Preview Drive: Honda tries its hand at off-roading
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — To this day, Honda has never built a warlord-grade body-on-frame SUV, the sort that serious off-roaders would actually consider taking off-road. And no, rebadged Isuzus don’t count. So you might think it a bold reach to create a off-road-optimized machine from a Honda Pilot, but the company founded by a rebellious racer who built what's still the world's biggest motorcycle manufacturer from the Superfortress-and-earthquake-ravaged rubble of his first business should never be written off.
The 2023 CX-50 Takes Mazda Adventuring
Off-roading and adventuring are as popular as ever and automakers have noticed. Extra cladding, more space and special off-road modes are becoming staples of compact and midsize crossovers. Naturally, Mazda isn’t going to ignore this popular trend, so it drummed up the CX-50. While the CX-50 shares the same bones as the CX-5, the CX-50 is larger, has extra cladding and now features a standard all-wheel-drive system.
2023 Mazda CX-50 earns an IIHS Top Safety Pick+
Mazda’s new and more rugged CX-50 crossover just hit the ground earlier this year, and it’s already earning accolades. Beyond largely positive reviews and a solid list of standard features, CX-50 buyers can also now brag about their SUV’s safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just named the Mazda CX-50 a Top Safety Pick+, its highest award.
6 cool features of the new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty
The new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is packed full of new tech and utility features. We were able to give you a wide overview in our main Super Duty reveal post, but some of these features are worth diving into even further. Therefore, we give you: 6 neat features of the new Super Duty.
Volvo EX90 SUV will have interior radar system to detect kids, pets
Volvo has introduced a number of important safety features in its vehicles throughout the years including the first three-point seatbelt back in 1959. But now the company has developed something a bit more techy with what it's calling the world's first interior radar system for cars. Set to debut on...
Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster ends non-hybrid V12 production
To quote Hall & Oates: "She's gone," the "she" here being the Lamborghini Aventador. The last of the scissor-doored supercars with a naturally-aspirated V12 rolled off the line in LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster form colored an Ad Personam light blue, headed for a quiet life in Switzerland. That also closed the chapter on the 350 coupes and 250 roadsters made in Ultimae spec. This is a belated end-of-life, the Italian concern restarting production lines after 85 Lamborghinis, 15 of them Aventador Ultimaes destined for the U.S. market, got torched on the cargo ship Felicity Ace in March of this year. The final tally for the latest V12 spreadsheet counts 11,465 cars delivered in 11 years, more than doubling the entire sales count of its predecessor, the Murcielago, and exceeding the combined sales of every one of Lamborghini's V12 models since the 3.5-liter V12 in the 350 GT in 1964.
2023 Ram Rebel 2500 HD adds the diesel engine you can't have in the Power Wagon
Have you been wanting a Ram Power Wagon, but couldn’t pull the trigger because Ram won’t sell it to you with the Cummins diesel engine? Well, today, Ram has an answer for you, and it’s the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel. Officially at least. Go ahead and call it Ram Rebel 2500 HD if you prefer. And if you couldn’t tell by now, it’s heavy duty truck week — Chevy released a refreshed Silverado HD earlier this week, and Ford revealed its next-gen Super Duty shortly thereafter.
