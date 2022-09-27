Read full article on original website
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'
An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
MedPage Today
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
Tribunal called off in case of Christian GP offering patients ‘spiritual care’
The tribunal for a Christian GP who received complaints about offering “spiritual” care to his patients has been called off after a last-minute settlement with NHS England.Dr Richard Scott, 62, is a GP at the Bethesda Medical Centre in Margate, Kent, and has received a number of complaints in the last two decades relating to offering spiritual care to some patients.This tribunal was due as a result of complaints relating to a telephone interview Dr Scott took part in on BBC Radio 4 in 2019 discussing his use of prayer in his practice.I do try to follow the General Medical...
News-Medical.net
Study aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the brain long-term
To date, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which arises due to infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Most individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 remain asymptomatic or experience mild to moderate symptoms; however, some individuals suffer severe symptoms that necessitate hospitalization.
The American dream is broken. The best hometowns for raising a family could offer solutions
The best hometowns for multigenerational families have good schools, hospitals, aging resources, and lots of parks. They contain lessons for what the rest of America needs right now.
‘Great-power competition’ is the wrong foreign policy framework. Here’s what should replace it
Building a grand strategy based on flawed analogies with the interwar years and the Cold War is destined to produce pathological policy outcomes.
The number of CFOs being promoted to CEOs hits an all-time high
In the first half of 2022, there was increased momentum of finance chiefs becoming CEOs. So far this year, we’ve been hearing of several CFOs moving into the CEO role at major companies. For example, Christina Spade, the CFO and COO, at AMC Networks was named the next CEO. And Donald Allan, Jr. was promoted from CFO to CEO at Stanley Black & Decker. In fact, the percentage of sitting CEOs coming directly from a CFO chair has reached an all-time high.
US economy drops at 0.6% annual rate from April through June
WASHINGTON (AP) — Battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government announced Thursday, unchanged from its previous second-quarter estimate. It marked the second consecutive quarter of economic contraction, one informal rule of thumb for a recession. Most economists, citing a strong and resilient American job market, believe the world’s biggest economy is not yet in a downturn. But they worry that it might be headed for one as the Federal Reserve ratchets up interest rates to combat inflation. Consumer spending grew at a 2% annual rate, but that gain was offset by a drop in business inventories and housing investment. The U.S. economy has been sending out mixed signals this year. Gross domestic product, or GDP, went backward in the first half of 2022. But the job market has stayed strong. Employers are adding an average 438,000 jobs a month this year, on pace to be the second-best year for hiring (behind 2021) in government records going back to 1940. Unemployment is at 3.7%, low by historic standards. There are currently about two jobs for every unemployed American.
Hybrid working may hold back women’s careers, say managers
Research suggests employers are overlooking people – particularly women – who work from home
Russia's nuclear trade with Europe flows despite Ukraine war
PARIS (AP) — While the European Union agreed to curtail its use of Russian oil and gas, its member nations continue to import and export nuclear fuel that is not under EU sanctions - to the chagrin of the Ukrainian government and environmental activists. A cargo ship carrying uranium that departed from the French port of Dunkirk traveled the North Sea on Thursday, heading toward the Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga. It was the third time in just over a month that the Panama-flagged Mikhail Dudin ship docked in Dunkirk to transport uranium. Environmental group Greenpeace France denounced the ongoing shipments to and from Russia and called for stopping all trade in nuclear fuel, which it said was “financing the war in Ukraine, extending (Europe’s) energy dependence and delaying the transition to renewable energy.” The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, did not propose targeting Russia’s nuclear sector in its latest sanctions package presented Wednesday.
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse “Trapped” in Contract Sues Staffing Agency for Punishing Quitters
A healthcare staffing agency that serves facilities throughout New York state has been accused of using illegal tactics to keep foreign-born healthcare workers stuck in low-paying jobs that some American-born workers no longer want. Benzor Shem Vidal, who immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines, says Advanced Care Staffing forced...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?
Evolving Care Spaces with Clinical Device Management: What is the CIO Responsible For?. September 28, 2022: Managing medical devices within a hospital can be extremely challenging. Expand to care at home and you’ve got an even bigger problem. Health systems can have more than 20,000 medical devices on a network. And with a 12-15 year useful life, it’s not uncommon to have to think about managing security over a very long period of time. What are the frontline solutions to address the sheer magnitude of this issue? Theresa Meadows, SVP & CIO at Cook Children’s and Greg Murphy, CEO of Ordr share their expertise, experience and knowledge of medical device security. How do you keep up with updates? How do you ensure devices are running at the correct level or even just in good functioning order? When is it time to upgrade? What makes one solution stand out from the rest?
Happi
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
beckerspayer.com
'COVID has shattered actuarial science': Incoming Clover Health CEO lays out his priorities, challenges
Clover Health President and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Toy will assume the role of CEO in January when founder Vivek Garipalli moves on from the position. "I kind of joke that I would like to think of myself as the only computer scientist running a managed care company," Mr. Toy told Becker's.
