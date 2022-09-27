ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WKRN

Florida slammed by Hurricane Ian

News 2's Elizabeth Lane reports from Fort Myers, FL as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane Ian’s impact on...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Tracking Ian: Hurricane makes landfall in Florida

The latest from Fort Myers, Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier Wednesday. Man charged with driving 120 mph on Briley Parkway. Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking …. False alarm causes gate closure at Fort Campbell. VP Harris visits DMZ.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Tennessee sends resources to Florida

Tennesseans are on the ground in Florida getting prepared to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. TN GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ …. South Carolina man arrested in ‘dark web’ investigation; …. Former Clarksville school nurse pleads guilty to …. ‘We...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida

The Tennessee National Guard has deployed troops to Florida for relief efforts. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Tracking Ian: Hurricane makes landfall in Florida. Hurricane Ian impacting air travel. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Loved...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Hurricane Ian causing flooding, damage in Florida

Hurricane Ian has powered up to a Category 4 storm as it prepares to slam into Florida. Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. Loved ones in Hurricane Ian’s path. Hurricane...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

TEMA headed to Florida

TEMA crews heading to the coast to help with Hurricane Ian preparations. Newsmaker: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in …. Silver Alert: Missing Stewart County man found dead. Bracing for Hurricane Ian. Injured hiker rescued at Cummins Falls State Park. Electric crews dispatched to Florida. Senator Bill Hagerty attends Shinzo Abe’s...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Could Hurricane Ian become a Category 5 storm?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian moved onshore in Florida Wednesday afternoon, taking aim at the state’s southwestern coast as a powerful Category 4 storm, just shy of Category 5 strength. The most recent advisory from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm has maximum sustained winds of...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

Hospitality staffing shortages

Lack of workers in restaurants and hotels in Middle Tennessee. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Gov. Lee renews pitch to join THP

Thousands of flights cancelled due to Hurricane Ian. Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida now in …. Tennessee National Guard deploys troops to Florida. ‘I still have a scarlet F on my chest’: Public defender …. Hendersonville officers avoid ‘close call’ while …
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Ian's impact on gas prices

The incoming hurricane could have a short-term impact on gas prices here in Middle Tennessee. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Hurricane Ian's impact on air travel

Hurricane Ian is expected to impact travel as many families might be planning to spend fall break in Florida. Silver Alert ends after Stewart County man found …. Tennessee Titan’s family member in Hurricane’s path. Theme parks announce closures ahead of landfall. NWS tracking the hurricane from Nashville.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN

The power of cannabis cash

Small Illinois municipalities have been bolstered by money made from weed sales - including from Tennesseans. North Korea launches missile before VP Harris trip …. Convicted felon shoots man twice on Briley Parkway. Hurricane Ian approaching Gulf Coast. Clarksville home destroyed after fire. Fatal crashes, traffic-related deaths outpacing record …
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Going to Illinois for cannabis

News 2 took a trip to Illinois to see how the state handles legalized weed. Senator Bill Hagerty attends Shinzo Abe’s state funeral. 1 killed in crash on Main Street in East Nashville. Suspect arrested in Nov. 2021 Nashville shooting …. ‘Keep people safe’: TN doctors and clinics prepare...
ILLINOIS STATE
WKRN

Newsmaker: 2022 Dollywood Harvest Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – September is here and it’s time for cooler temperatures and fall fun. If you take a trip to the Great Smoky Mountains and Dollywood, you’ll find that, and much for!. Dollywood’s Ellen Liston joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more...
FESTIVAL

