Hurricane Ian comes ashore; live updates from around Northeast Florida
Hurricane Ian's path: Hurricane Ian clobbered Fort Myers Beach as a powerful Category 4 storm late Wednesday morning. The storm officially made landfall about 3:05 p.m. when the eye crossed near Cayo Costa, a barrier island, the National Hurricane Center said. In its 5 p.m.. update, the hurricane center said Ian is likely to remain more intact as it crosses the Florida peninsula due to stronger winds and its forward speed. The storm was moving at a relatively slow 9 mph with winds over 150 mph. It is expected to cross Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, then turn northward. A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Central Florida East Coast. Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties were under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch.
Evacuations ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties
Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties as Hurricane Ian approaches. Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuation Zones A, B, C and the Black Creek North and South Prong Zones. All mobile and manufactured homes or other vulnerable housing are considered Zone A regardless of where they are in the county.
Ian downgraded to tropical storm, but 'life-threatening' flooding expected in Jacksonville
After ravaging Southwest Florida, Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight as it moves toward Northeast Florida with a threat of catastrophic flooding. Tropical storm winds are expected to spread across Northeast Florida, Georgia and the Carolina coasts through Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in a 5 a.m. update.
In Northwest Jacksonville: A show of community before the storm
Will Hill stood outside his Northwest Jacksonville home with gratitude in his heart. Earlier Wednesday, more than 50 volunteers filled bags and delivered them to residents on Ken Knight Drive — an area inundated during Hurricane Irma — to protect the neighborhood from Hurricane Ian. Hill lives along...
The city of Jacksonville prepares for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian could make its way through the First Coast later this week. "There's no reason to panic. It's just time to get prepared," Mayor Lenny Curry said in an emergency briefing Monday evening. Officials expect Duval County to start feeling the earliest effects of Ian late Wednesday, with the...
Hurricane Ian could bring 5-foot storm surge and 15 inches of rain
Hurricane Ian could cause as much as 3 to 5 feet of storm surge in Northeast Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. That's on top of up to 15 inches of rain that's forecast for the storm's latest track. Storm surge predictions show that areas along the Intracoastal Waterway...
Why can't you get sandbags in Jacksonville?
Free sandbags are available in most counties to hold off the rising waters of Hurricane Ian. But not in Jacksonville. Todd Smith, chief of emergency preparedness for the city, says the city's sewers are unlike the surrounding region. "Sandbags in other counties are because they have a different stormwater management...
Hurricane Ian; housing emergency; electric vehicles; Jazz Festival
Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and Florida Storms, joined us with the latest on Hurricane Ian’s path. Jacksonville activists are ramping up their demands that the city declare a housing emergency. Will Brown wrote about this for Jacksonville Today and joined us for a closer look.
Jacksonville City Council approves Mayor Curry’s $1.55 billion budget
The Jacksonville City Council has approved Mayor Lenny Curry’s eighth and final budget — a $1.55 billion plan that includes a property tax rate cut and nearly $500 million in capital spending for parks, roads, drainage, Downtown and other infrastructure. The vote Tuesday was 17-2, with council members...
