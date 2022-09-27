ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

wjct.org

Hurricane Ian comes ashore; live updates from around Northeast Florida

Hurricane Ian's path: Hurricane Ian clobbered Fort Myers Beach as a powerful Category 4 storm late Wednesday morning. The storm officially made landfall about 3:05 p.m. when the eye crossed near Cayo Costa, a barrier island, the National Hurricane Center said. In its 5 p.m.. update, the hurricane center said Ian is likely to remain more intact as it crosses the Florida peninsula due to stronger winds and its forward speed. The storm was moving at a relatively slow 9 mph with winds over 150 mph. It is expected to cross Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, then turn northward. A hurricane warning has been issued for portions of the Central Florida East Coast. Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties were under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Evacuations ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties as Hurricane Ian approaches. Evacuation orders have been issued for Evacuation Zones A, B, C and the Black Creek North and South Prong Zones. All mobile and manufactured homes or other vulnerable housing are considered Zone A regardless of where they are in the county.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

In Northwest Jacksonville: A show of community before the storm

Will Hill stood outside his Northwest Jacksonville home with gratitude in his heart. Earlier Wednesday, more than 50 volunteers filled bags and delivered them to residents on Ken Knight Drive — an area inundated during Hurricane Irma — to protect the neighborhood from Hurricane Ian. Hill lives along...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Nassau County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wjct.org

The city of Jacksonville prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian could make its way through the First Coast later this week. "There's no reason to panic. It's just time to get prepared," Mayor Lenny Curry said in an emergency briefing Monday evening. Officials expect Duval County to start feeling the earliest effects of Ian late Wednesday, with the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Why can't you get sandbags in Jacksonville?

Free sandbags are available in most counties to hold off the rising waters of Hurricane Ian. But not in Jacksonville. Todd Smith, chief of emergency preparedness for the city, says the city's sewers are unlike the surrounding region. "Sandbags in other counties are because they have a different stormwater management...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Hurricane Ian; housing emergency; electric vehicles; Jazz Festival

Megan Borowski, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network and Florida Storms, joined us with the latest on Hurricane Ian’s path. Jacksonville activists are ramping up their demands that the city declare a housing emergency. Will Brown wrote about this for Jacksonville Today and joined us for a closer look.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville City Council approves Mayor Curry’s $1.55 billion budget

The Jacksonville City Council has approved Mayor Lenny Curry’s eighth and final budget — a $1.55 billion plan that includes a property tax rate cut and nearly $500 million in capital spending for parks, roads, drainage, Downtown and other infrastructure. The vote Tuesday was 17-2, with council members...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

