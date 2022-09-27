ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Yardbarker

Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'

Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
Yardbarker

The Steelers 2022 Season Could Absolutely Be Over Before The Month Of November Begins

Maybe it’s too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the panic button, but if the team is taking a long look ahead at their next five games, it isn’t an overreaction to say that the season’s fate could be decided by the end of October. The organization has had three or more wins heading into November every year since 2014, but the October schedule ahead is quite brutal. The stretch ahead is going to decide the team’s playoff hopes as Pittsburgh has three games on the road, all in hostile environments, and the five teams have a combined record of 11-4. Mike Tomlin ‘s group could be looking at a 2-6 record after eight games.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game

The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NBC Sports

Jets’ Zach Wilson set to return Sunday vs. Steelers

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.
