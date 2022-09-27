Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Yardbarker
OJ Simpson Sends Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin An Important Message Ahead Of Week 4
Just as expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is already causing discussion and controversy. Through three games, the Mitch Trubisky experiment hasn’t gone all that well. After winning the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, the black and gold have since lost two straight. Now sitting at 1-2 heading...
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Minkah Fitzpatrick gets troublesome injury update ahead of Steelers’ Week 4 vs. Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has entered concussion protocol, per Brooke Pryor. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed that Fitzpatrick was attended to after the loss against the Cleveland Browns last week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is also dealing with health concerns, as he is questionable with a hamstring injury....
Browns Could be Facing a Familiar Face in Week 6 with Patriots Mac Jones Sidelined
Cleveland Browns could be going up against a backup quarterback in week 6 against the New England Patriots.
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cam Heyward not going to act like 'the sky is falling'
Heyward believes the Steelers don't have major issues. "Guys know how to play better. So let's do it," he said. Despite Heyward's optimism, it's hard to believe a simple change will fix the Steelers' problems. After winning the opener in Cincinnati, the Steelers lost to the Patriots and Browns. The offense and defense have faltered.
Yardbarker
The Steelers 2022 Season Could Absolutely Be Over Before The Month Of November Begins
Maybe it’s too early for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the panic button, but if the team is taking a long look ahead at their next five games, it isn’t an overreaction to say that the season’s fate could be decided by the end of October. The organization has had three or more wins heading into November every year since 2014, but the October schedule ahead is quite brutal. The stretch ahead is going to decide the team’s playoff hopes as Pittsburgh has three games on the road, all in hostile environments, and the five teams have a combined record of 11-4. Mike Tomlin ‘s group could be looking at a 2-6 record after eight games.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Highlights Four New Injuries for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have four big injury blows in Week 4.
Report: Steelers Add Jordan Berry After Pressley Harvin Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury at punter.
Jets announce big QB news ahead of Steelers game
The New York Jets are looking to get back on track after a tough loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Zach Wilson will be on the field when they attempt to do that. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Wednesday that Wilson has been cleared to return from his knee injury. The former No. 2 overall pick will start Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as long as he does not experience a setback.
NFL・
How the Steelers Can Get Back On Track
The Pittsburgh Steelers season isn’t over. And it is fixable.
Browns Nick Chubb up for FedEx Ground Player of the Week Again
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is again up for the best running back in the league for week 3.
Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report
The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a much better injury report than anticipated.
NBC Sports
Jets’ Zach Wilson set to return Sunday vs. Steelers
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is clear to return to action as the team takes on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed on Wednesday. Wilson, 23, sustained a right knee injury during the Jets' preseason opener in August and underwent a successful arthroscopic knee surgery to trim his meniscus.
Jets’ Robert Saleh confirms ‘surreal’ call from Donald Trump after Week 2 stunner vs. Browns
Read into this what you want. Former President Donald Trump called Jets head coach Robert Saleh following New York’s Week 2 comeback win against the Cleveland Browns. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Saleh confirmed the story Monday on The Michael Kay Show. Per ESNY:. “Love him...
Yardbarker
“It’s Time” for Steelers Athletic Rookie QB Kenny Pickett to Start in 2022 Says Former Pitt Star
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation has got everyone talking, with good reason. After falling to 1-2 with a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers have only two passing touchdowns and 548 yards on the season. LeSean “Shady” McCoy, a Harrisburg, PA native, former University...
Going to the Bengals' game against the Miami Dolphins? Here's what it could cost you
Let's face it: It's not cheap to go to a Bengals game in Cincinnati. Ticket demand (and prices) increased following the Bengals' appearance at Super Bowl 56 earlier this year, and that's not counting the price you might pay for parking, concessions and other game-day costs. ...
