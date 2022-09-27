Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik scores twice in 6-2 preseason win over Penguins
Several newcomers relied upon this upcoming season made an early impression in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-2 win over the Penguins in Detroit's exhibition opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Free-agent signee Dominik Kubalik had two special teams goals, and prospect Elmer Soderblom and veteran Steven Kampfer both scored for the...
Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing
The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
Detroit Red Wings beat Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason, 6-2: Game thread replay
Exhibition opener: Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) When: 7 p.m. Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. ...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Red Wings for First Win of Preseason
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Here's what the line combinations and...
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers’ Hart
The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
Penguins Win 'Stanley Award' for Sponsorship Activation
The Pittsburgh Penguins were announced as the recipient of the NHL's 'Stanley Award' for sponsorship activation. The NHL's Stanley Awards are presented annually by the league in honor of club business and marketing achievements. Pittsburgh's "Rethink the Rink" partnership activation with Covestro, a global material science company, was the winning...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella
The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
