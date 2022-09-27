ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins defenseman Jeff Petry fined $5,000 for roughing

The incident occurred during the second period of play, Petry was issued a minor roughing call. The Red Wings would go on to win the game 6-2. The fine will be paid to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. After the game, Petry explained his side of the scenario to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tortorella and Shaw are healthy for the Flyers' Hart

The 2022-2023 season represents another opportunity for Carter Hart to redeem his superstar potential in the NHL. Hart is the current and future between the pipes in Philadelphia. His first two seasons drew comparisons to Carey Price. In the last two seasons, Hart was average, coming back down to earth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Penguins Win 'Stanley Award' for Sponsorship Activation

The Pittsburgh Penguins were announced as the recipient of the NHL's 'Stanley Award' for sponsorship activation. The NHL's Stanley Awards are presented annually by the league in honor of club business and marketing achievements. Pittsburgh's "Rethink the Rink" partnership activation with Covestro, a global material science company, was the winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Flyers Announce 'Hockey & Hounds' With Head Coach John Tortorella

The new segment on 97.5 The Fanatic will be a weekly discussion about both Flyers and Coach Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. PHILADELPHIA (September 28, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and 97.5 The Fanatic announced the premiere of its newest segment with Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella. Every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., Coach Tortorella will join hosts Tyrone Johnson, Ricky Bottalico, and Hunter Brody to discuss Flyers hockey as well as Tortorella's passion for animal welfare. In partnership with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) and The Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA), the segment will also bring attention and awareness to local animals who are looking for a forever home.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

