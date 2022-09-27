Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Wanna build sets for bands? Rock Lititz to host job fair
WARWICK TWP., Pa. — It's a place responsible for putting together some of the biggest shows around the globe. "Being a part of the live entertainment industry is very exciting," said Tori Hartman, global marketing manager. And Rock Lititz in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, is getting bigger. "As we've...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mostly sunny and pleasant today along with a breeze at times
Tropical Storm Ian makes its way into the open Atlantic today before making another landfall across South Carolina on Friday. For our area, it's a rather cool day by late September standards but also rather quiet here at home, and the cool and dry weather continues for a few more days through Friday.
WFMZ-TV Online
First responders join farewell to 6-year-old boy in Berks
LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — First responders lined Penn Avenue in Lower Heidelberg Township on Wednesday to join family and friends in saying their final goodbyes to Ryder Knechtle, who died last Thursday, a day after his 6th birthday, amid a battle with a cancerous brain tumor. 69 News...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon couple dies after crash on Route 309
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley couple died after a crash on Route 309 in Upper Bucks County on Friday. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of 309 and Springfield Street/Hilltop Road, in Springfield Township, just outside of Coopersburg. Judith...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs woman killed in Pocono Township crash
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A 73-year-old woman died after a crash in the Poconos on Tuesday. Nancy Bocchini, of East Stroudsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hallet Road in Pocono Township, Monroe County, said Tom Yanac, county coroner. It's not yet known if an autopsy...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead after crash on 222 between Reading, Lancaster
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — Two people died after being thrown from their car when it crashed into a box truck on Route 222 in Lancaster County. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes in East Cocalico Township, between Reading and Lancaster. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
South Heidelberg honors cops, firefighter who saved man
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Three first responders in Berks County were honored Tuesday night for saving a man's life. Two South Heidelberg Township police officers and a Womelsdorf fire official were the first to arrive at a Heidelberg Township home on Sept. 10, when a 67-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, authorities said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson's Kayla Maletto captures BCIAA girls golf title
LEESPORT, PA. - The Berks Girls Golf Championship took to the course at Willow Hollow on Monday afternoon with 2020 champion Kayla Maletto and reigning champ Emilee Barkley grouped together in the lead foursome. Wilson's Maletto had a strong return to the Berks Tournament after missing last season, shooting a...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after small plane crashes in yard in Salisbury Twp.
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a plane crash in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Wednesday. The crash was reported at the 1400 block of Keystone Road shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Officials say two people were inside the Single Engine Piper PA-28 when it...
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies after getting pinned underneath door of her vehicle in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman died Sunday after an accident in her driveway. Sharon Lee Pecka, 72, was found pinned underneath the driver’s door of her vehicle at the 3100 block of Fern Lane in Upper Saucon Township, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Retired Pennsylvania firefighter pleads guilty in assault during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON - A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has admitted to assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Robert Sanford Jr., 57, pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon, said the U.S. Attorney's Office. The Delaware County man threw a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall wins 2 overtime thriller over Liberty
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Whitehall hitting the road to Bethlehem to take on Liberty. The Zephyrs and Hurricanes needing not one, but two overtime periods to determine a winner in this one. Scoreless through the first overtime period, the game winner coming in the second overtime. The Zephyrs coming out on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Hit-and-run crash prompted lockdown of Southern Lehigh schools
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in Upper Saucon Township said a serious hit-and-run crash led to a lockdown of all Southern Lehigh School District schools Tuesday morning. The lockdown was lifted Tuesday afternoon. Police were sent to the crash involving injuries on Route 378 in the area of Preston...
WFMZ-TV Online
Poll: Shapiro and Fetterman lead, but voter trust in elections much lower
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll shows that Pennsylvania’s Republican candidates have an image problem and trail Democratic rivals in support. Lower GOP voter trust in elections may also hurt Republican turnout. Nationally, Republicans anticipate an advantage in the midterms due to a dip in support...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead. Bicyclist dies after struck by vehicle in Lower Macungie. Anthony Rutch, 49, surrendered to authorities Wednesday on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and other offenses, said the county district attorney's office.
