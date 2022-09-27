ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Venice in the storm’s crosshairs

The Sarasota County city of Venice is expected to be landfall for Hurricane Ian, coming ashore Wednesday as a powerful Category 3 storm packing winds up to 125 m.p.h., Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said Tuesday. The hurricane’s steady shift eastward has put Venice in the storm’s crosshairs, according...
VENICE, FL
wgxa.tv

Receding waters: Storm surge near Tampa expected to reach up to 18 feet

TAMPA (Sinclair Broadcast Group) - Haunting images of receding waters ahead of Hurricane Ian's landfall in Florida flooded social media Wednesday. A wall of water up to 18 feet is expected in the Charlotte Harbor, according to meteorologists. THE LATEST | Rapidly intensifying: Hurricane Ian grows to Category 4. Storm...
TAMPA, FL
WCBD Count on 2

Ian rapidly strengthens to Category 3 hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday morning and continues to intensify as it moves through Western Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Though the Lowcountry coast may not see direct impacts from the storm, Ian has rapidly strengthened overnight and is expected to become a Category […]
Boca Grande, FL
Tampa, FL
Bay News 9

Early Ian impacts felt in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — Flooding is a regular issue in the Gulfport area. But early Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian approached the Florida coast, the opposite occured as water was sucked out of the bay in Gulfport. "It's the lowest I've seen it since Irma," said Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson. "But...
GULFPORT, FL
#National Hurricane Center#Hurricane Warnings#Hurricanes#Beaches#Gulf Coast#Tracking Hurricane Ian#Nhc
995qyk.com

Polk County Updates Residents On Hurricane Ian Operations

As the track has shifted over the past few days, it’s become clear that Polk County will see more of an impact than our listeners along the water in Tampa Bay. County officials are updating the public on precautions to take and what services are still available. Wednesday Morning...
POLK COUNTY, FL
osceolahsnews.com

Hurricane Ian makes its way through Pinellas

Hurricane Ian is making landfall today, Wednesday, September 28th, south of the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, students and all residents made final preparations for the storm’s effects. In Pinellas Park, people picked up sandbags to secure their homes in the hopes of preventing water damage.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #16: Every Pinellas Beach Has Closed

Pinellas County has closed all its barrier islands, which means every Pinellas beach is closed. That means you can leave the beaches, but, as of midnight tonight (Sept. 27, 12 a.m.) no one can get there and no one should try. After the storm passes, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
fox13news.com

Polk County prepares for high winds, extensive flooding from Hurricane Ian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Polk County may be shielded from the worst of Hurricane Ian's wrath, but it is expected to experience high winds and extensive flooding. "The water is going to be the story here," said Paul Womble, Polk County' emergency management director. "Obviously wind from a major hurricane, strong wind, that’s what we are preparing for. But that comes and goes with the storm. Floods can last for months."
POLK COUNTY, FL

