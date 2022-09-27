ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGAmk_0iBp1tAc00

The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dominating USF to secure a bounce-back win, the Louisville football program is heading back on the road and resuming ACC play to take on Boston College.

Against the Bulls, the Cardinals put together their best performance of the young season. Their defense shut down an underrated USF rushing attack, and the offensive side of the ball moved the ball with ease, culminating in a 41-3 victory in which Louisville out-gained USF 542 yards to 158.

As for the Eagles, things have not gone their way at all. They opened up their year with a home loss to a mediocre Rutgers squad, and have lost their two ACC games against Virginia Tech and Florida State by a combined margin of 71-24. Boston College's one win on the year came against Maine, an FCS opponent.

This will be the 15th all-time meeting between Louisville and Boston College, with the Cardinals holding an 8-6 advantage in the all-time series. They met last season at Cardinal Stadium, with Louisville coming out on top with a 28-14 win.

Louisville Cardinals (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
  • TV: ACC Network - Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst) and Lericia Harris (sideline).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524, Dish: 402, DirecTV: 612; fuboTV ( link here ).
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM; Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline).

(Photo of Josh Minkins, Pat Garwo: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

