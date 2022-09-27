ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
Sunland Park, NM
Sunland Park, NM
Government
cbs4local.com

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block is celebrating 15 years in El Paso this year. The event will be held Oct. 7-9 in downtown El Paso. The celebration includes local artistic talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists and arts and crafts vendors. In addition, interactive installations...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD superintendent's former employer releases forensic audit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The findings of an audit that stemmed from questions regarding a $40 million voter-approved bond were released this week. We learned an El Paso superintendent was named in the audit for allegedly earning hotel points for work-related travel. The audit was conducted for San...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#The El Paso City Council#Frontera
cbs4local.com

El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire Department hosts first annual Fire Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) will be hosting its first annual Fire Fest on Saturday. The event will be held at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be live music, performances,...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
cbs4local.com

All Fort Hancock ISD schools on lockdown after shooting reported on I-10

Fort Hancock, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools at Fort Hancock Independent School District are under lockdown after a shooting took place on Interstate 10. The superintendent's office said the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Reports were made of a shooting on I-10. We are trying...
FORT HANCOCK, TX
cbs4local.com

Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy