El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
City of El Paso to work with Sunland Park to create solutions on new subdivision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new subdivision is set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park, New Mexico. Residents who live here have said they have many concerns regarding the new subdivision. They said the main issue they have brought up would be...
City council member responds to controversial billboard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
City trying to address overgrown weeds at medians while being short-staffed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Whether you are driving in west, central, or east El Paso, it's likely you have seen the overgrown weeds on the median strips. "Recently, with all the rain, it seems obvious the weeds are pretty bad," said Raul Garcia Jr. “It makes it seem...
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block is celebrating 15 years in El Paso this year. The event will be held Oct. 7-9 in downtown El Paso. The celebration includes local artistic talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists and arts and crafts vendors. In addition, interactive installations...
Man killed crossing Montana Avenue identified by El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 44-year-old man was killed when he was struck crossing Montana Avenue early Sunday. Police said Roberto Mendoza was crossing the roadway in an area where there was no crosswalk. Mendoza was struck by a Pontiac G6, police stated. He died at the scene...
Socorro ISD superintendent's former employer releases forensic audit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The findings of an audit that stemmed from questions regarding a $40 million voter-approved bond were released this week. We learned an El Paso superintendent was named in the audit for allegedly earning hotel points for work-related travel. The audit was conducted for San...
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
El Paso Animal Services hires Anthony-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced a new veterinarian, Dr. Antony Chacon, to El Paso Animal Services after the shelter experienced almost a year-long vacancy amid the nationwide veterinary shortage. Chacon is a borderland native, growing up in Anthony, New Mexico and went to...
El Paso Fire Department hosts first annual Fire Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) will be hosting its first annual Fire Fest on Saturday. The event will be held at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be live music, performances,...
All Fort Hancock ISD schools on lockdown after shooting reported on I-10
Fort Hancock, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All schools at Fort Hancock Independent School District are under lockdown after a shooting took place on Interstate 10. The superintendent's office said the schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure. Reports were made of a shooting on I-10. We are trying...
Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
All lanes on I-10 east at Executive reopen after debris spilled on road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 east at Executive reopened after debris was spilled on the road. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. Sign up to receive the topmost interesting stories from in and around our community once a day to your inbox.
El Paso native, Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian's impact on Central Florida
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hurricane Ian has already made a devastating impact on hundreds of people in Florida and has caused one family from El Paso to be worried. ”They are all concerned for sure, but I reassured them nothing so far," said Andres Guardado. Guardado is an...
El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
Free financial literacy classes offered at El Paso Community branch of Chase Bank
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Inflation continues to impact peoples budgets with some having to adjust how they spend their money. The community branch of Chase Bank is offering free financial literacy classes as part of a multi-billion initiative to close the racial wealth gap. Chase Bank has pledged...
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
Migrant killed, other injured in shooting in Hudspeth County
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A migrant was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Sierra Blanca on Tuesday, according to the FBI El Paso Field Office. The shooting resulted in one death and one injury in a group of undocumented migrants. At this time, we believe there is no current threat or pending threat to public safety," a statement from the FBI El Paso Field Office read.
