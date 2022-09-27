ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Quiet and unseasonably warm weather throughout the week

By John Harris
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMYTr_0iBp1AtH00

Hello everyone,

Overall, nice fall weather will be on tap through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, other than a stray thunderstorm from time to time, no rain is expected at this time. Today will be sunny and warm with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and afternoon temperatures running in the mid to upper 80’s. Amarillo should see a high near 90. Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with mostly sunny skies, relatively light winds, and highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the week everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 KISS FM

For Sale: Beautiful Barndo Outside Amarillo, Comes With Waterfall

Barndos. Some people love 'em, some people hate 'em, other people buy the heck out of them. This one, a lovely listing at 12581 Equestrian Trail, will certainly have a buyer soon. It's situated in a beautiful location, the gated community of River Falls. Built in 2017 and sitting on 1.5 acres of land, I think $500,000 is a pretty good asking price.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT Amarillo: construction to continue along I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation provided information on the ongoing construction along I-27 in Amarillo. Officials said construction began on I-27 in September 2021 with an anticipated duration of just more than three years. Phase one of the project is currently wrapping up, which included […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Zoo welcomes 2 bobcats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo welcomed two bobcats over the summer and they have become fast favorites of staff and visitors states a news release from the city of Amarillo. According to the news release, the one-year-old bobcat twins, Hampton and Huckleberry, arrived at the zoo in July from a rehabilitation center in […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo names new city director of utilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that John Collins has been named the city’s director of utilities. According to a news release, Collins will be responsible for water production and distribution, wastewater collection and water reclamation along with the environmental laboratory. Collins previously served with Louisiana Facility Planning and […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The Barrios Neighborhood is celebrating Hispanic Heritage here in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Celebrate Hispanic heritage here in Amarillo at the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon and Awards Celebration. Los Barrios de Amarillo, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee, and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are coming together to recognize the contributions that Hispanic and Latin Americans have made to society. This year’s theme is “Unidos: […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 96 recoveries, under 1,000 active cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 96 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Wednesday, there are 989 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. This is the first time since June 27 […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Storybridge LIVE 2nd annual fundraiser on Oct. 1

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Storybridge announced its second annual Storybridge LIVE fundraiser bringing children’s books to Life from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Hodegtown stadium. According to a Storybride press release, 12 characters from children’s books will be in person to interact with kids, sign autographs, and take photos. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 wanted by Potter, Randall counties on bond charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help finding Timothy Lee Phillips Jr., reported as wanted by both the Potter County and Randall County Sheriff’s Offices for bond-related charges. According to the Amarillo Crime Stoppers, Phillips is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Bond Surrender – Fraud Use/Possession […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident

Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy