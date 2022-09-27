Quiet and unseasonably warm weather throughout the week

Hello everyone,

Overall, nice fall weather will be on tap through the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, other than a stray thunderstorm from time to time, no rain is expected at this time. Today will be sunny and warm with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and afternoon temperatures running in the mid to upper 80’s. Amarillo should see a high near 90. Tomorrow through Sunday will follow suit with mostly sunny skies, relatively light winds, and highs in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the week everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris