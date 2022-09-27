Read full article on original website
If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”
This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
myfox28columbus.com
Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
WDTN
Wild Wednesday with the Columbus Zoo
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Emily Yunker via Zoom to talk about their Barnyard area. They have cows, goats and so much more. It’s a great way for the family to get involved and interact with animals at the Columbus Zoo!
myfox28columbus.com
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
myfox28columbus.com
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
myfox28columbus.com
Hurricane Ian: Columbus crews hit the road for Florida to help cleanup efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews across the U.S. have been sending extra help down south, including some from central Ohio, to help with clean-up as Hurricane Ian batters Florida and the southeast. “We have done this before,” said Ken Neverman, with ServiceMaster by Neverman, of his crews responding to...
myfox28columbus.com
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old bison, Clover
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of their bison, Clover. The zoo said Clover died Saturday after he was humanely euthanized due to her deteriorating health. Clover was 19 years old. The zoo said the average life expectancy for American bison is 15 years old.
myfox28columbus.com
'A Walk in Our 'Shoe: 100 Years of Ohio Stadium' exhibit open to the public
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 100 thousand fans cheer on the Buckeyes at the Ohio Stadium before each game. But The 'Shoe is more than a stadium and a new exhibit captures its 100-year history. The exhibit is a must-see for any Buckeye fan. It's a history lesson...
myfox28columbus.com
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
myfox28columbus.com
First-ever true crime festival taking over Columbus this weekend
The Obsessed Network, the hit true crime podcast company behind fan-favorite “True Crime Obsessed” announcing its first-ever OBSESSED FEST, the ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans! The three-day festival will include some of the biggest names in true crime podcasting and consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, an epic drag brunch and bingo and interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community. OBSESSED FEST will take place from September 30th - October 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus, Ohio.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
myfox28columbus.com
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
