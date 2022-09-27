ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends or family from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Here’s Why Columbus Ohio Was Once Called “Test City, USA”

This is not what I expected to learn when binge-watching the new Victoria's Secret documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. The documentary, by the way, is incredibly eye-opening, especially for us millennial ladies who had to survive the size 00 era of fashion. However, aside from the often horrifying revelations throughout the series, one fact about the city of Columbus, Ohio caught my attention.
Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
OSU doctor helps in Florida; former Sanibel Island City Manager reacts to hurricane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center physician is in Florida to help provide medical care to people who are impacted by Hurricane Ian. “Everybody’s, you know, apprehensive for the people that are in harms way but excited to help them as much as we can," Dr. Nicholas Kman, who works in the emergency room at OSU, said.
Wild Wednesday with the Columbus Zoo

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in Emily Yunker via Zoom to talk about their Barnyard area. They have cows, goats and so much more. It’s a great way for the family to get involved and interact with animals at the Columbus Zoo!
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium and the man who designed it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of Buckeye faithful pack The Shoe on game days. For Tony D'Angelo, the general manager of ABC 6 and FOX 28 news, being inside the Horseshoe is truly a family affair. "This is a portfolio of a lot of our grandfather's work," D'Angelo said...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?. If so, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.
Ohio zoo mourns loss of 19-year-old bison, Clover

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo is mourning the loss of their bison, Clover. The zoo said Clover died Saturday after he was humanely euthanized due to her deteriorating health. Clover was 19 years old. The zoo said the average life expectancy for American bison is 15 years old.
Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
First-ever true crime festival taking over Columbus this weekend

The Obsessed Network, the hit true crime podcast company behind fan-favorite “True Crime Obsessed” announcing its first-ever OBSESSED FEST, the ultimate true crime-filled weekend for fans! The three-day festival will include some of the biggest names in true crime podcasting and consist of panels, live shows, meet and greets, an epic drag brunch and bingo and interactive exhibits focused around the true crime community. OBSESSED FEST will take place from September 30th - October 2nd at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus, Ohio.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
City of Newark hiring winter seasonal employees

NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Fall just arrived, but the City of Newark is already preparing for winter. The city is looking to hire winter seasonal employees to help its public service department by plowing streets, shoveling snow, and applying salt to surfaces. Those interested must be 18 years old...
