ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Ocala Gazette

Marion remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch

National Weather Service 8 a.m. overview of Tropical Storm Ian:. At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 80.7 West. Ian is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km) from the center. Daytona Beach International Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 60 mph (97 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph (113 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches) based on surface observations. Marion County remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch. Marion County Sheriff's office is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads while crews assess damage.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information

Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian

The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian

Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County not out of the woods yet

When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Storm Watch#Hurricane Ian#Accor
ocala-news.com

Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages

Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

12 families saved from flooding in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane

The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
DUNNELLON, FL
villages-news.com

Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages

The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm. The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
click orlando

Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Storm Watch

In an emergency meeting held at 2 p.m. Monday, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners issued a local state of emergency in response to the threat of Hurricane Ian. The action activates the Marion County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and grants authority to the county administrator, Mounir Bouyounes, “in consultation with the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, Carl Zalak, power, authority and duty to take any and all actions under the plan necessary for the preservation of the health, welfare and safety of the people of Marion County, including, but not limited to, the authority to designate essential County staff who will have assignments during, and immediately following the storm event, and to order the closure of normal County operations as circumstances dictate until the emergency has passed.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents

In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
OCALA, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala Gazette

Ocala, FL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to inform and uplift our readers by reporting on the events, issues and stories that shape Ocala with accuracy, fairness and passion. We also strive to serve as a forum where all voices can be heard and to chronicle our community’s history.

 https://www.ocalagazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy