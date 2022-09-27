Read full article on original website
Marion remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch
National Weather Service 8 a.m. overview of Tropical Storm Ian:. At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 80.7 West. Ian is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km) from the center. Daytona Beach International Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 60 mph (97 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph (113 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches) based on surface observations. Marion County remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch. Marion County Sheriff's office is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads while crews assess damage.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 17: Flood Information
Volusia County is currently under a flood watch. Rainfall of 12 to 18 inches is likely today into Thursday. Expect widespread flooding and up to 24 inches of rain in pockets. Due to moderate onshore winds, tides could run 1-3 feet above normal today and Thursday. Emergency Management officials advise...
alachuachronicle.com
Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
villages-news.com
The Villages relying on retention ponds to hold rainfall from Hurricane Ian
The Villages is relying on its retention ponds to hold the rainfall from Hurricane Ian, thereby protecting the community from flooding. The Villages’ extensive stormwater system includes more than 700 lakes, basins and wetland areas. To ensure adequate capacity of the storm water management system throughout the community, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County expects ‘long duration’ of rain from Hurricane Ian
Storm surge is no longer the big Citrus County worry from Hurricane Ian. “We’re going to get some major rain behind this,” Citrus County Sheriff’s Capt. Troy Hess, acting Director of Emergency Management, said. With Ian expected to make landfall near Venice, that takes Citrus away from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County not out of the woods yet
When Dondi Squires opened Beyond the Stitches four years ago in the Airport Plaza of Crystal River, she was told properties east of U.S. 19, like her sewing business, wouldn’t flood. However, Hurricane Ian’s impacts coupled with the ongoing highway work elevating the roadway next door to her shop...
villages-news.com
Damage assessments taking place in The Villages in wake of Hurricane Ian
Damage assessments were taking place this morning in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The Villages appears to have dodged a bullet as the storm took a southward track. Power outages were at a minimum. Palm fronds were down on roadways and in common areas. Villages-News.com’s Ron Clark was out this...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility crews addressing multiple power outages
Ocala Electric Utility crews are currently addressing multiple power outages that were caused by Hurricane Ian. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, OEU reports that there are 27 open outages affecting 1,039 customers. Doug Peebles, Director of Ocala Electric Utility, stated, “All OEU employees are diligently working to restore power...
12 families saved from flooding in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency crews rescued 12 families from Astor in Lake County, an area prone to flooding, amid Hurricane Ian, Channel 9 has confirmed. Channel 9 has learned that rescue crews are facing a challenge reaching additional families at this time because of rising flood waters. Ten families are still there.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon area braced for rare, potential direct hit from hurricane
The Dunnellon area braced for Hurricane Ian this week as it was in the forecast cone for a potential Category 2 storm. On Tuesday, Ian was expected to hit the west coast as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly imitating the path taken by powerful Hurricane Charley through the center of the state in 2004, and making it the first major hurricane to strike Florida since 2018. As the updates rolled in Tuesday, its projected path shifted more eastward, possibly sparing the Nature Coast from a direct hit.
villages-news.com
Procedure outlined for anticipated debris collection in The Villages
The Villages Community Development Districts utilize an emergency debris hauler who will mobilize immediately after storm-passage to assist counties and local municipalities with clearing of roadways, and will then begin collecting debris from the right-of-way after the storm. The contractor will make multiple passes through all areas of The Villages...
click orlando
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
actionnewsjax.com
‘I will never leave’: Putnam County recommends neighbors evacuate for Hurricane Ian
In the wake of everyone trying to prepare for Hurricane Ian, Putnam County Emergency Management recommends that everyone in low-lying and flood-prone areas evacuate today. With continued team coverage Action News Jax was in Putnam County speaking with someone who lives in a flood-prone area. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County braces for potential ‘catastrophic’ flooding from Hurricane Ian
Citrus County prepared for the early fall arrival of Hurricane Ian in the hopes its predictions exceed the real thing. Flooding from tidal storm surge plus heavy rainfall could be worse than any in recent memory, surpassing even the March 1993 “no-name” storm and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
click orlando
Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
Storm Watch
In an emergency meeting held at 2 p.m. Monday, the Marion County Board of County Commissioners issued a local state of emergency in response to the threat of Hurricane Ian. The action activates the Marion County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan and grants authority to the county administrator, Mounir Bouyounes, “in consultation with the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, Carl Zalak, power, authority and duty to take any and all actions under the plan necessary for the preservation of the health, welfare and safety of the people of Marion County, including, but not limited to, the authority to designate essential County staff who will have assignments during, and immediately following the storm event, and to order the closure of normal County operations as circumstances dictate until the emergency has passed.”
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
News4Jax.com
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
