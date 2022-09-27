Read full article on original website
IGN
Using Myth To Find The Truth | Netflix’s Blondev
With Blonde coming to Netflix and Ana de Armas playing American icon Marylin Monroe, director Andrew Dominik is returning to familiar ground. He’s made a career out of deconstructing myth, from a notorious criminal celebrity in his home of Australia, to the American west’s most mythical figure in Jesse James, and even the myth of the American Dream itself. Most importantly, Andrew Dominik’s films search for what’s beyond the stories that get passed down and around. Here is how he digs for the truth in the myth.
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
‘Gunsmoke’: Dennis Weaver’s Limp Fans Hated Came From Drunken Night Out
Actor Dennis Weaver had a limp while playing Chester Goode in 'Gunsmoke,' which came as a result of a drunken night out.
Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33
UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
The Tragic Double Death of Michael Jackson and Farrah Fawcett
[Author’s Note: Portions of this article are based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to SheKnows.com, GoodHousekeeping.com, People.com, and HuffPost.com.]
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected literary adaptation that got a star-studded remake brokers a deal on the Netflix Top 5
We’re used to seeing forgotten, overlooked, or underrated movies rise like phoenixes from the ashes of irrelevancy on streaming, but that doesn’t mean we’re not shocked to see Human Capital flying high as one of the most popular titles in Netflix’s biggest market, especially when it got a star-studded remake a mere six years later.
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
Restaurant Employees Are Sharing Their Worst Customer Experiences And They Deserve All The Tips For Their Troubles
"After I took his order and returned with the goods, he grabbed my arm and started saying how 'lovely and long my neck is' and how he 'just wants to sink his teeth into it.'"
IGN
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Battle' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Halloween Ends movie. The star discusses her character's mindset between 2018's Halloween movie, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living...
TV Fanatic
One of Us Is Lying Season 2 Trailer: Can the Murder Club Escape the Truth?
Hiding the truth is a recipe for disaster. Peacock unveiled the official trailer for One of Us Is Lying Season 2 on Tuesday, and it looks like the net is closing in on the Bayview four. The trailer dials up the intrigue as we pick up following that huge death...
I Cheated On My Fiancé And Got Caught — Does He Have A Right To Snoop Through My Phone Now?
"While I understand that he (rightfully) may still have fears, I think it is an invasion of my privacy."
Survivor 43's Second Player Out Explains Why 'Women Don't Have the Same Odds in This Game'
The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. At least Justine Brennan won’t have to spend the rest of her days in Fiji dodging spiders. In Wednesday’s episode of Survivor, Vesi struggled through a monstrous storm and an even scarier challenge, as a 400-pound snake and a difficult logo puzzle sent the red tribe straight to Tribal Council. But after a beaded Beware Advantage fiasco and losing the trust of a supposed ally, Justine couldn’t survive the night and was sent packing in a 3-1-1 vote. (Read a full recap here.) Below, she talks to TVLine about the split-vote plan...
Meet Cute Ending Explained: What Happened To Sheila And Gary, And What It Might Mean
After watching Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson's new rom-com, Meet Cute, viewers probably have questions about what that ending meant.
ComicBook
New The Winchesters Trailer Teases a Supernatural Connection
After becoming a mainstay on The CW for over a decade, the world of Supernatural is headed back to television next month with The Winchesters. The prequel series dives into the origin story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Supernatural's beloved monster-hunting brothers. A new trailer released for The Winchesters leans into that connection in a fun way, while also showcasing a look at the return of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who will be narrating the series. Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John and Mary met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.
10 movies and TV shows to watch if you love fall but want alternatives to spooky Halloween horror season
There are movies and shows that feature the autumn aesthetic without supernatural or Halloween horror. These picks are fun fall film and TV options.
My Sunny Maad review – culture shock animation for woman’s Afghan love
Post-Taliban Kabul is seen through the eyes of a Czech bride in this new film from acclaimed animation director Michaela Pavlátová, who was Oscar nominated in 1993 for her short film Words Words Words. Adapted from a novel by war journalist Petra Procházková, the Golden Globe-nominated film boasts striking visuals, but lacks the kind of emotional authenticity that would elevate it beyond a sob story.
Collider
Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer
Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
TVOvermind
The Shining Prequel Shouldn’t be Judged by Doctor Sleep
Does anyone know the problem with listening to the critics too often? Too many people become dependent upon the words of others to determine if they like something or not, and in the process, they forget what they actually like about a movie, a TV show, or anything in particular. For instance, Stephen King didn’t enjoy Stanley Kubrick’s version of his book, The Shining, when it was turned into a movie. It’s true, things were changed, things were altered, but at the same, this movie has been a horror legend for quite some time, and with minimal scares compared to many other horror movies that came after it. But now, with Doctor Sleep having been out for a while, people have done what’s come naturally; they’ve started looking for the next big thing, or the next link in the chain so to speak. Considering that Danny Torrance died in Doctor Sleep and the Overlook burned down, it’s fair to think that Abra might be a new link to explore, but a lot of people want to know more about the Overlook in its heyday as well.
EW.com
Dark creators tease the mysteries behind their new mind-bending Netflix series 1899
Fans of Netflix's twisty time travel series Dark will be happy (although perhaps not surprised) to hear that creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese's followup, 1899, is a real mind-bender. The former show, after all, spawned a worldwide cult following of fans eager to untangle Dark's knots, and the...
