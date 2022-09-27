ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Using Myth To Find The Truth | Netflix’s Blondev

With Blonde coming to Netflix and Ana de Armas playing American icon Marylin Monroe, director Andrew Dominik is returning to familiar ground. He’s made a career out of deconstructing myth, from a notorious criminal celebrity in his home of Australia, to the American west’s most mythical figure in Jesse James, and even the myth of the American Dream itself. Most importantly, Andrew Dominik’s films search for what’s beyond the stories that get passed down and around. Here is how he digs for the truth in the myth.
Deadline

Robert Cormier Dies: ‘Heartland’ And ‘Slasher: Solstice’ Actor Was 33

UPDATED with more details: Robert Cormier, a TV and film actor whose credits include playing Finn Cotter on the long-running Canadian series Heartland as well as the Netflix horror series Slasher: Solstice died September 23. He was 33. His family said Cormier died in “a tragic accident” in Toronto. They did not provide more details but in a statement thanked “the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family.” Cormier for the past two seasons played Finn on CBC’s Heartland, which has run for 15 seasons on Canadian TV and holds...
wegotthiscovered.com

Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original

If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
IGN

Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Battle' Featurette

Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Halloween Ends movie. The star discusses her character's mindset between 2018's Halloween movie, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living...
TVLine

Survivor 43's Second Player Out Explains Why 'Women Don't Have the Same Odds in This Game'

The following contains spoilers from Wednesday’s episode of Survivor 43. At least Justine Brennan won’t have to spend the rest of her days in Fiji dodging spiders. In Wednesday’s episode of Survivor, Vesi struggled through a monstrous storm and an even scarier challenge, as a 400-pound snake and a difficult logo puzzle sent the red tribe straight to Tribal Council. But after a beaded Beware Advantage fiasco and losing the trust of a supposed ally, Justine couldn’t survive the night and was sent packing in a 3-1-1 vote. (Read a full recap here.) Below, she talks to TVLine about the split-vote plan...
ComicBook

New The Winchesters Trailer Teases a Supernatural Connection

After becoming a mainstay on The CW for over a decade, the world of Supernatural is headed back to television next month with The Winchesters. The prequel series dives into the origin story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Supernatural's beloved monster-hunting brothers. A new trailer released for The Winchesters leans into that connection in a fun way, while also showcasing a look at the return of Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), who will be narrating the series. Set in the 1970's, The Winchesters chronicles how John and Mary met, fell in love and fought monsters together while in search for their missing fathers. The series also stars Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Demetria McKinney as Ada Monroe, Nida Khurshid as Latika Desai, and Jojo Fleites as Carlos Cervantez.
The Guardian

My Sunny Maad review – culture shock animation for woman’s Afghan love

Post-Taliban Kabul is seen through the eyes of a Czech bride in this new film from acclaimed animation director Michaela Pavlátová, who was Oscar nominated in 1993 for her short film Words Words Words. Adapted from a novel by war journalist Petra Procházková, the Golden Globe-nominated film boasts striking visuals, but lacks the kind of emotional authenticity that would elevate it beyond a sob story.
Collider

Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer

Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
TVOvermind

The Shining Prequel Shouldn’t be Judged by Doctor Sleep

Does anyone know the problem with listening to the critics too often? Too many people become dependent upon the words of others to determine if they like something or not, and in the process, they forget what they actually like about a movie, a TV show, or anything in particular. For instance, Stephen King didn’t enjoy Stanley Kubrick’s version of his book, The Shining, when it was turned into a movie. It’s true, things were changed, things were altered, but at the same, this movie has been a horror legend for quite some time, and with minimal scares compared to many other horror movies that came after it. But now, with Doctor Sleep having been out for a while, people have done what’s come naturally; they’ve started looking for the next big thing, or the next link in the chain so to speak. Considering that Danny Torrance died in Doctor Sleep and the Overlook burned down, it’s fair to think that Abra might be a new link to explore, but a lot of people want to know more about the Overlook in its heyday as well.
