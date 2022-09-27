Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
City council member responds to controversial billboard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
cbs4local.com
3 El Paso Fire Department stations to be renovated, upgraded as part of 2019 safety bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin renovating three El Paso Fire Department stations to upgrade the firehouses as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. The City of El Paso broke ground on Fire Station 36 in Northwest El Paso and the...
cbs4local.com
City trying to address overgrown weeds at medians while being short-staffed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Whether you are driving in west, central, or east El Paso, it's likely you have seen the overgrown weeds on the median strips. "Recently, with all the rain, it seems obvious the weeds are pretty bad," said Raul Garcia Jr. “It makes it seem...
cbs4local.com
El Paso City Council to discuss resident concerns on new development near Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A new development that sits on the Texas-New Mexico line has raised concerns among people who live in the Upper Valley. Mayor Pro Tempore Peter Svarzbein who represents the Upper Valley on the El Paso City Council is hoping the City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park can work together to address concerns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
El Paso adds additional money and extends contract to address migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City council of the City of El Paso authorized the increased contract Charter Bus Transportation Services for an additional $4 million. The meeting included a presentation, discussion and a proposed action by the City Manager’s Office and Office of Emergency & Management.
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD superintendent's former employer releases forensic audit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The findings of an audit that stemmed from questions regarding a $40 million voter-approved bond were released this week. We learned an El Paso superintendent was named in the audit for allegedly earning hotel points for work-related travel. The audit was conducted for San...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA's request for county to pay for legal fees in removal case denied
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court discussed legal representation and fees for District Attorney Yvonne Rosales who was served a citation Monday to be removed from office. Rosales requested for El Paso County to pay for legal fees in a civil case where defense attorney...
cbs4local.com
Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs4local.com
Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block is celebrating 15 years in El Paso this year. The event will be held Oct. 7-9 in downtown El Paso. The celebration includes local artistic talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists and arts and crafts vendors. In addition, interactive installations...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: What's making our megadrought even worse?
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Southwestern U.S. is in the midst of a megadrought. That's a drought that lasts for more than 20 years. Climatologists say our current megadrought, which began with the new millennium, is our region's worst in at least 1,200 years. In addition to drought,...
cbs4local.com
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department hosts first annual Fire Fest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) will be hosting its first annual Fire Fest on Saturday. The event will be held at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be live music, performances,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
El Paso native, Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian's impact on Central Florida
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Hurricane Ian has already made a devastating impact on hundreds of people in Florida and has caused one family from El Paso to be worried. ”They are all concerned for sure, but I reassured them nothing so far," said Andres Guardado. Guardado is an...
cbs4local.com
SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
cbs4local.com
Free financial literacy classes offered at El Paso Community branch of Chase Bank
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Inflation continues to impact peoples budgets with some having to adjust how they spend their money. The community branch of Chase Bank is offering free financial literacy classes as part of a multi-billion initiative to close the racial wealth gap. Chase Bank has pledged...
cbs4local.com
El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
cbs4local.com
El Paso man charged with murder of missing man who was robbed, burned in desert area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with the capital murder of a man who was robbed and burned to death in the desert area in far east El Paso. Law enforcement of different agencies arrested 18-year-old Michael Levya. Leyva is accused of...
cbs4local.com
Out of town judge rules to keep Judge Sam Medrano on Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — "Under the state of the evidence and the arguments, I'm going to deny the motion to recuse," ruled Judge Sid Harle Tuesday afternoon. A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse Judge Sam Medrano in the El Paso Walmart shooting case ended Tuesday. The...
cbs4local.com
CBP officers seize $100K worth of cocaine at El Paso port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $100,000 last Friday. “This seizure exemplifies the work our officers do every day to keep our communities and...
cbs4local.com
Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
Comments / 0