El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Socorro ISD superintendent's former employer releases forensic audit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The findings of an audit that stemmed from questions regarding a $40 million voter-approved bond were released this week. We learned an El Paso superintendent was named in the audit for allegedly earning hotel points for work-related travel. The audit was conducted for San...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Legal fight between Tiguas and state of Texas over after case dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The legal fight between the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and the state of Texas over bingo-style gambling at Speaking Rock Entertainment Center is officially over after the case was dismissed on Tuesday. According to the Tiguas attorney, Brant C. Martin, the state of Texas...
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chalk the Block is celebrating 15 years in El Paso this year. The event will be held Oct. 7-9 in downtown El Paso. The celebration includes local artistic talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists and arts and crafts vendors. In addition, interactive installations...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TOUGH QUESTIONS: What's making our megadrought even worse?

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Southwestern U.S. is in the midst of a megadrought. That's a drought that lasts for more than 20 years. Climatologists say our current megadrought, which began with the new millennium, is our region's worst in at least 1,200 years. In addition to drought,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Fire Department hosts first annual Fire Fest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) will be hosting its first annual Fire Fest on Saturday. The event will be held at the Beast Urban Park located at 13501 Jason Crandall Dr. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be live music, performances,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

SWAT, Las Cruces Police Department respond to man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A SWAT team and the Las Cruces Police Department are responding to a man barricaded in a home in Las Cruces Wednesday, according to an LCPD spokesperson. Police said a felony domestic dispute took place between two people and one of the people barricaded...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso DA's office responds to defense before recusal hearing for state judge

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hearing to discuss a motion to recuse the judge assigned to the state trial for Patrick Crusius is scheduled for Tuesday. On Monday, Assistant District Attorney, Curtis Cox, filed a response to the defense's comments following the postponed recusal hearing that happened September 19.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP officers seize $100K worth of cocaine at El Paso port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $100,000 last Friday. “This seizure exemplifies the work our officers do every day to keep our communities and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man in single-vehicle crash in northeast El Paso dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Gateway North in northeast El Paso on Monday. Jose Luis Pacheco, 71, was driving a Nissan pickup when his pickup slowed down and drove off the roadway onto rock landscape, El Paso police stated. According...
EL PASO, TX

