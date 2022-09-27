ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos injuries: D.J. Jones enters concussion protocol

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Two Denver Broncos defenders left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers with injuries — defensive lineman D.J. Jones with a head injury and outside linebacker Baron Browning with a knee injury.

Browning returned to the field later in the game and he said after the win that he’s “fine,” according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis.

Meanwhile, Jones has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, giving him an uncertain status for a Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Elsewhere on the injury front, offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) should be close to returning in Week 4 after practicing last week. In the secondary, safety Justin Simmons (quad) will have to sit out at least two more games to satisfy the NFL’s injured reserve rules.

Denver also has three players working their way back from hamstring injuries: cornerback Darius Phillips, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

We’ll know more about the statuses of those three and Denver’s other injured players when the Broncos release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.

