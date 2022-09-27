Read full article on original website
Related
theriver953.com
Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing
On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
NBC 29 News
Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
cbs19news
CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
WJLA
Fire destroys used auto parts store in Prince William County, EMS says
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A used auto parts store in Woodbridge, Virginia is destroyed after it caught on fire Thursday morning, according to the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge...
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Loudoun County: Authorities searching for missing teen who may be in Waynesboro area
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a 13-year-old from Ashburn. Hailey N. Delgado Lopez was reported missing by her family Tuesday after leaving her residence on Dodge Terrace on her own accord. She is possibly traveling to Waynesboro, where she has ties to the area.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
wina.com
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
NBC 29 News
Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theriver953.com
Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident
Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
theriver953.com
Front Royal Police Officers are honored by VACPF
The Front Royal Police Department announced the recognition of two Officers by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation (VACPF). After the duo were awarded, the Front Royal Departmental Life Saving Award Medals only months ago. Police Chief Magalis submitted their actions to the VACPF who review actions by...
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department
A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
cbs19news
UPDATE: Sheriff's office reports missing woman has been found
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman. According to a release, 36-year-old Billie Jean Zampini was last seen on Friday, but she was reported missing on Monday. She is a white woman who is 5-foot-7 and...
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
Metro News
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
Comments / 0