Luray, VA

theriver953.com

Strasburg Police respond to a stabbing

On arrival Officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head. The unidentified victim was transported and treated at Winchester Medical Center. The suspect in the stabbing is believed to be Jordan Sowder who authorities believed was barricaded in the residence at 184 North Eberly Street in Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Two men treated for gunshot wounds in Charlottesville shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department responded to a report of aggravated assault at approximately 2:40 on Wednesday afternoon on the 900 block of Anderson Street. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Captain Tony Newberry says the men appeared to be in stable...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

CPD investigating shooting on Anderson Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the incident took place around 2:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Anderson Street. Officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault, and when they arrived on the scene,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
wina.com

Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood

On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Search warrant is being executed on Luray Ave.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police Tactical Team is executing a search warrant on the 300 block of Luray Avenue in Luray. VSP said there are several emergency personnel on the scene, but that is just precautionary. There is no immediate threat to the public. This is a...
LURAY, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Front Royal Police Officers are honored by VACPF

The Front Royal Police Department announced the recognition of two Officers by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Foundation (VACPF). After the duo were awarded, the Front Royal Departmental Life Saving Award Medals only months ago. Police Chief Magalis submitted their actions to the VACPF who review actions by...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department

A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
STAR TANNERY, VA

