TSB Uncovers Which Social Media Platform Fraudsters Are Rolling Friends and Family Scams on the Most

Read full article on original website
Related
I stole peoples' identities for a living. Here are the top 4 things everyone should do to lower their risk of getting hacked by cybercriminals.
Brett Johnson was once a credit card and identity thief but now works to detect internet fraud. He says most people make the same mistakes online.
bloomberglaw.com
Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach
Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
A Former Hacker’s 10 Tips on Staying Safe Online
This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. Ngô Minh Hiếu was once a fearsome hacker who spent 7 1/2 years incarcerated in the U.S. for running an online store that sold the personal information of about 200 million Americans. Since leaving prison, Hiếu has become a so-called white hat hacker, attempting to protect the world from the sorts of cybercriminals he once was.
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Hackers Are Releasing Fake Game Cracks and Pirated Software Laced With Password-Stealing Erbium Malware; All You Need to Know
There’s a new malware in town, and it can steal the victims’ credit card details and cryptocurrency wallets. The information-stealing malware called “Erbium” is injected in fake cracks and cheats for popular games as well as pirated software. What’s worse is that since Erbium is a...
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
Optus tells former Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers they could also be part of data breach
Former Virgin Mobile and Gomo customers are the latest to have been informed by Optus that their personal information was exposed in the company’s massive data breach, as an identification repair service reveals it has fielded a month’s worth of complaint calls in three days. It has been...
The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know
Shortly after Australian telecommunications company Optus announced the identity data of millions of customers had been stolen, a person claiming to be the hacker announced they would delete the data for US$1 million. When Optus didn’t pay, the purported hacker published 10,000 stolen records and threatened to release ten thousand more every day until the ransom deadline. These leaked records contained identity information such as driver’s license, passport and Medicare numbers, as well as parliamentary and defense contact information. A few hours after the data drop, the purported hacker unexpectedly apologised and claimed to have deleted the data due to “too many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Optus hacker scandal takes a ridiculous turn as a man is accidentally sent another customer's phone numbers and bills through its help chat: 'You've actually just leaked additional data to me'
A man claims Optus sent him another customer's phone numbers and bills through its help chat in the latest scandal to hit the telecommunications giant. Up to 10million Australians are at risk of having their private and sensitive information sold online after a hacker infiltrated Optus' system and raided the details of its current and former customers.
TechRadar
Fake Crypto.com job offers targeting developers and artists to spread malware
Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been spotted targeting software developers and artists in the blockchain space with fake job offers. Researchers from cybersecurity firm Sentinel One found the group’s “Operation In(ter)ception”, kicked off in 2020, is still active, and still looking for gullible software developers and artists.
laptopmag.com
A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire
A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
India's massive card security deadline unlikely to be extended
MUMBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's central bank is unlikely to extend a Friday deadline for businesses to set up an additional layer of security for consumers' credit card data even after some concerns remain over payments failing and revenue losses, say bankers and merchants.
itsecuritywire.com
Elbit Confirms Data Breach Following Ransomware Gang Claims of Hack
Elbit Systems of America, a subsidiary of the Israeli defense conglomerate Elbit Systems, has confirmed a data breach, several months after a ransomware group claimed to have hacked the company’s systems. The company offers solutions for law enforcement, medical instrumentation, commercial aviation, homeland security, and defense. Elbit stated in...
Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents
Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week's unprecedented breach of current and former customers' personal information.Most at risk of identity theft are the 2.8 million customers who had driver’s license and passport numbers stolen.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls for the government to waive the costs of replacing compromised Optus customers’ passports.“We...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Slots to Smartphones: Pandemic Sends Australia's Gambling Problem Online
SYDNEY (Reuters) - For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines. So he switched to a smartphone app which lets him track...
Truecaller Launches AI-powered Assistant to Filter Out Fraud and Scam Calls
STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The age of caller ID hasn’t entirely lived up to its promise, because it’s still not clear whether a call is truly important. Some 86% of Americans report they only answer calls if they can identify the person or business calling. Now they don’t have to make the distinction on their own. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005210/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
ValueWalk
CVV Codes: How to Find Credit Card Security Code Without Card
CVV number is required explicitly for online purchases as it provides an extra protection layer for card-not-present transactions such as online shopping. But what if you don’t have your card? How to get CVV number without card? There are various options to get your CVV security code in such cases. You can log in to your online banking website/app and look for the CVV number within your card details.
Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday.
Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns
A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this period,...
Comments / 0