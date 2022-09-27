ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TSB Uncovers Which Social Media Platform Fraudsters Are Rolling Friends and Family Scams on the Most

By Francis Bignell
thefintechtimes.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Samsung Hit With Class Action Over August Consumer Data Breach

Breach of Samsung’s networks affected more than 3,000 consumers. Complaint alleges company failed to follow own policies, industry standards. Samsung Electronics America Inc. failed to protect the private information of thousands of people whose information was stolen in an August cyberattack, a proposed federal class action alleges. Plaintiff Shelby...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

A Former Hacker’s 10 Tips on Staying Safe Online

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Cezary Podkul. Ngô Minh Hiếu was once a fearsome hacker who spent 7 1/2 years incarcerated in the U.S. for running an online store that sold the personal information of about 200 million Americans. Since leaving prison, Hiếu has become a so-called white hat hacker, attempting to protect the world from the sorts of cybercriminals he once was.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsb#Frauds#Tsb Uncovers#Fraud Refund Guarantee
Advocate Andy

Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money

Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
TheConversationAU

The 'Optus hacker' claims they've deleted the data. Here's what experts want you to know

Shortly after Australian telecommunications company Optus announced the identity data of millions of customers had been stolen, a person claiming to be the hacker announced they would delete the data for US$1 million. When Optus didn’t pay, the purported hacker published 10,000 stolen records and threatened to release ten thousand more every day until the ransom deadline. These leaked records contained identity information such as driver’s license, passport and Medicare numbers, as well as parliamentary and defense contact information. A few hours after the data drop, the purported hacker unexpectedly apologised and claimed to have deleted the data due to “too many...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Optus hacker scandal takes a ridiculous turn as a man is accidentally sent another customer's phone numbers and bills through its help chat: 'You've actually just leaked additional data to me'

A man claims Optus sent him another customer's phone numbers and bills through its help chat in the latest scandal to hit the telecommunications giant. Up to 10million Australians are at risk of having their private and sensitive information sold online after a hacker infiltrated Optus' system and raided the details of its current and former customers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

Fake Crypto.com job offers targeting developers and artists to spread malware

Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been spotted targeting software developers and artists in the blockchain space with fake job offers. Researchers from cybersecurity firm Sentinel One found the group’s “Operation In(ter)ception”, kicked off in 2020, is still active, and still looking for gullible software developers and artists.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

A new malware that steals your credit card and personal data is spreading like wildfire

A rapidly spreading and dangerous malware named "Erbium" is currently blasting its way through the internet and is most likely to continue to spread unchecked for the foreseeable future. Erbium is a data and information-stealing tool that targets your passwords, credit cards, cookies, cryptocurrency wallets, and possibly more. Due to its rapid spread and availability, it could be adapted in the future to infect users in new ways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
itsecuritywire.com

Elbit Confirms Data Breach Following Ransomware Gang Claims of Hack

Elbit Systems of America, a subsidiary of the Israeli defense conglomerate Elbit Systems, has confirmed a data breach, several months after a ransomware group claimed to have hacked the company’s systems. The company offers solutions for law enforcement, medical instrumentation, commercial aviation, homeland security, and defense. Elbit stated in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Australia demands Optus pay for new customer ID documents

Australia’s federal and state governments on Wednesday called for Optus to pay for replacing identification documents including passports and driver’s licenses to avoid identity fraud after 9.8 million of the telecommunications company’s customers had personal data stolen by computer hackers. The Australian government has blamed lax cybersecurity at Optus for last week's unprecedented breach of current and former customers' personal information.Most at risk of identity theft are the 2.8 million customers who had driver’s license and passport numbers stolen.Prime Minister Anthony Albanese rejected opposition lawmakers’ calls for the government to waive the costs of replacing compromised Optus customers’ passports.“We...
AUSTRALIA
The Associated Press

Truecaller Launches AI-powered Assistant to Filter Out Fraud and Scam Calls

STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- The age of caller ID hasn’t entirely lived up to its promise, because it’s still not clear whether a call is truly important. Some 86% of Americans report they only answer calls if they can identify the person or business calling. Now they don’t have to make the distinction on their own. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005210/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
ValueWalk

CVV Codes: How to Find Credit Card Security Code Without Card

CVV number is required explicitly for online purchases as it provides an extra protection layer for card-not-present transactions such as online shopping. But what if you don’t have your card? How to get CVV number without card? There are various options to get your CVV security code in such cases. You can log in to your online banking website/app and look for the CVV number within your card details.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Rise in Covid cases and hospital patients shows ‘winter wave’ has begun, government official warns

A rise in Covid infections in England suggests the country’s anticipated winter wave has begun, a leading government health official has warned.A total of 7,024 people with coronavirus were in hospital in England as of 28 September, according to NHS figures. This is up 37 per cent from 5,142 a week earlier and is the highest figure since 19 August. The number of cases per 100,000 population recorded in the seven days to 27 September has risen to 6.9, up from 5.5 in the previous week, the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows. Over this period,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy