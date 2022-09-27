TSB Uncovers Which Social Media Platform Fraudsters Are Rolling Friends and Family Scams on the Most

Shortly after Australian telecommunications company Optus announced the identity data of millions of customers had been stolen, a person claiming to be the hacker announced they would delete the data for US$1 million. When Optus didn’t pay, the purported hacker published 10,000 stolen records and threatened to release ten thousand more every day until the ransom deadline. These leaked records contained identity information such as driver’s license, passport and Medicare numbers, as well as parliamentary and defense contact information. A few hours after the data drop, the purported hacker unexpectedly apologised and claimed to have deleted the data due to “too many...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO