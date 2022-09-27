ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

tubecityonline.com

McKeesport NAACP Marks 60 Years at Dinner

Lee delivers keynote; local volunteers honored at Palisades. State Rep. Summer Lee, who represents the 34th Legislative District was the keynote speaker for the McKeesport Unit NAACP’s 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo by Vickie Babyak for Tube City Almanac) A race riot in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown in 1908 led to...
MCKEESPORT, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How the Healthy Aging Challenge is reaching isolated Pittsburgh seniors in need

For older adults, staying healthy has everything to do with socializing and having access to food and medical care, says Heather Sedlacko. But not all seniors are receiving the aid they are entitled to. It’s why the organization that she directs, Vintage, and Macedonia FACE will go door to door in the Hill District to reach out to those who may not come to senior centers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

‘Woke’ doesn’t have to be a 4-letter word

Politicized now, the term ‘woke’ has deep roots. And while it implies opening one’s eyes, the loss of sight can be an awakening. The post ‘Woke’ doesn’t have to be a 4-letter word appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh City Council members look to allocate $400K so they can award grants directly to community groups

Pittsburgh City Council members are considering a measure that would give them over $400,000 that could be sent directly to athletic associations and community groups in their respective districts. Sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, the legislation would reallocate $410,000 from the Office of Management & Budget and Parks &...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift

A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: Ain’t no stoppin’ Pittsburgh’s Black voters

On a beautiful Wednesday evening, nearly two dozen activists and voters transformed a corner lot at the 2200 block of Wiley Avenue in the Hill District into ground zero for democracy in Pittsburgh. Speaking on behalf of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP), longtime community activist Celeste Taylor reminded the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

Resale Shop Offers Outfits for Any Occasion

Owner trying to weather financial storm following COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy YOUnique Boutique (Via Facebook) For owner Stephanie Smalls, opening a business in McKeesport was unexpected. “Even I was shocked to be there,” Smalls said. “But I asked, ‘Which way should I go, Lord?’ And that’s where I ended up.”...
MCKEESPORT, PA
sopghreporter.com

Mt. Oliver Council looks at parking, considers support for gun argument

The September public meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council included a short presentation from Ceasefire PA asking the council to support a brief being filed before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concerning local municipalities' rights to limit firearms. In attendance at the meeting were Council members Amber McGough, Tina Reft,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor

The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022

Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport. The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt. RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesportMultiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene. A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation. It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system. Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system. 
MCKEESPORT, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Uzima is here to heal

When Pittsburghers are looking for a place of mental and emotional refuge, Uzima is offering itself as a destination of choice. Mayan Marshall is the co-owner of Uzima, a physical safe space for those in need of community and judgement-free zones where mental health concerns can be discussed openly. As...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Best Black-Owned Salon: Salon S.C.

While other businesses were closing their doors during the pandemic, Shanna Cochran, owner of this year’s Best Black-owned Salon, chose to do the opposite. As a result, her hair studio Salon S.C. debuted in December 2020, becoming a thriving, multicultural salon offering an extensive level of education and experience in a wide variety of services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
