Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
tubecityonline.com
McKeesport NAACP Marks 60 Years at Dinner
Lee delivers keynote; local volunteers honored at Palisades. State Rep. Summer Lee, who represents the 34th Legislative District was the keynote speaker for the McKeesport Unit NAACP’s 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo by Vickie Babyak for Tube City Almanac) A race riot in Abraham Lincoln’s hometown in 1908 led to...
nextpittsburgh.com
How the Healthy Aging Challenge is reaching isolated Pittsburgh seniors in need
For older adults, staying healthy has everything to do with socializing and having access to food and medical care, says Heather Sedlacko. But not all seniors are receiving the aid they are entitled to. It’s why the organization that she directs, Vintage, and Macedonia FACE will go door to door in the Hill District to reach out to those who may not come to senior centers.
‘Woke’ doesn’t have to be a 4-letter word
Politicized now, the term ‘woke’ has deep roots. And while it implies opening one’s eyes, the loss of sight can be an awakening. The post ‘Woke’ doesn’t have to be a 4-letter word appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Pittsburgh City Council members look to allocate $400K so they can award grants directly to community groups
Pittsburgh City Council members are considering a measure that would give them over $400,000 that could be sent directly to athletic associations and community groups in their respective districts. Sponsored by Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, the legislation would reallocate $410,000 from the Office of Management & Budget and Parks &...
CBS News
Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for people with disabilities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and with that, a new study from WalletHub has been released that shares which cities across the country are best suited for people with disabilities. "According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or...
nextpittsburgh.com
CMU wants to rezone a residential part of Squirrel Hill for institutional use
There are 11 homes on Devonshire Road in the part of Squirrel Hill that everyone calls Oakland. It is a gem of a cul-de-sac tucked off of Fifth Avenue between Carnegie Mellon University’s Mudge House and the WQED offices and studios. In 1997, Carnegie Mellon University began purchasing homes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gathering on Grant gains momentum in Vandergrift
A new seasonal monthly event in Vandergrift has proved to be a crowd-pleaser. Gathering on Grant, a community-based food and vendor festival, debuted in May. Lead organizer Eric Mikula said the event has been a great success. “It’s been wonderful. The response from our neighbors has been great. We have...
Former Pittsburgh entrepreneur sentenced to prison time for defrauding government
PITTSBURGH — Arlinda Moriarty appeared to have it all: a booming business, awards for her work, and a proclamation from the city. But the feds say all that time, she was the ringleader of an elaborate conspiracy to steal money from the government. Moriarty left the federal courthouse Wednesday...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Ain’t no stoppin’ Pittsburgh’s Black voters
On a beautiful Wednesday evening, nearly two dozen activists and voters transformed a corner lot at the 2200 block of Wiley Avenue in the Hill District into ground zero for democracy in Pittsburgh. Speaking on behalf of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP), longtime community activist Celeste Taylor reminded the...
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
tubecityonline.com
Resale Shop Offers Outfits for Any Occasion
Owner trying to weather financial storm following COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy YOUnique Boutique (Via Facebook) For owner Stephanie Smalls, opening a business in McKeesport was unexpected. “Even I was shocked to be there,” Smalls said. “But I asked, ‘Which way should I go, Lord?’ And that’s where I ended up.”...
sopghreporter.com
Mt. Oliver Council looks at parking, considers support for gun argument
The September public meeting of the Mt. Oliver Borough Council included a short presentation from Ceasefire PA asking the council to support a brief being filed before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court concerning local municipalities' rights to limit firearms. In attendance at the meeting were Council members Amber McGough, Tina Reft,...
Pittsburgh security provider’s report finds ransomware attacks on businesses to be increasing
PITTSBURGH — A new report from a cybersecurity provider in Pittsburgh claimed that 20% of all ransomware attacks on businesses that it has ever received reports on have occurred in the past 12 months as scams are increasingly impacting consumers and businesses. Ransomware is a type of malicious software...
PennLive’s fall 2022 voters’ guide: Lieutenant Governor
The candidates below are running for Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and are in the order as presented on the ballot. In addition to general questions, the candidates were invited to provide links to their stance on abortion. Those links, when available, are provided below. Austin Davis. Party: Democrat. County: Allegheny. Occupation:...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 9-28-2022
Department Overview: The Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (MWDBE) Program provides maximum opportunities for Minority, Women, and Disadvantaged business enterprises (MBEs, WBEs and DBEs) to participate in county contracts. The department certifies business enterprises as disadvantaged (per Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Section 49: Parts 23 & 26) and provide services and resources to help them grow their business.
Former director of Fayette County Association for the Blind facing nearly 500 charges for theft
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — The former Fayette County Association for the Blind executive director is facing nearly 500 charges after police say he stole funds from the nonprofit. According to a criminal complaint, the Board of Directors at the nonprofit contacted Uniontown City police and requested a meeting with Chief Jason Cox on July 30, 2021.
Mom says her son was given suboxone by another student
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway at Moss Side Middle School after a student's mother said her son was given Suboxone by another student. The boy's mother said her son put the pill in his mouth thinking it was a mint. Turns out, it was Suboxone, the boy's mom said. "He said he knew it wasn't a mint, and this is what he actually tried to ingest. But he instantly spit it out," said Raven Palmer of Pitcairn. Palmer showed KDKA-TV one of the two white pills she said a middle school student gave her son, Phillip Davis, on Monday. The...
McKeesport leaders still waiting for joint investigation of August explosion
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) - Local leaders are still waiting on a joint scene examination of an explosion in McKeesport. The explosion happened at the former YWCA building last month and two people were hurt. RELATED: Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesportMultiple groups, including the city, gas company, and fire marshal's office still have to examine the scene. A structural engineer first surveyed the scene to determine what sections can be accessed for further investigation. It's believed that contractors and subcontractors failed to notify the Pennsylvania One-Call system. Under state law, anyone digging with powered equipment is required to notify the one-call system.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Uzima is here to heal
When Pittsburghers are looking for a place of mental and emotional refuge, Uzima is offering itself as a destination of choice. Mayan Marshall is the co-owner of Uzima, a physical safe space for those in need of community and judgement-free zones where mental health concerns can be discussed openly. As...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Black-Owned Salon: Salon S.C.
While other businesses were closing their doors during the pandemic, Shanna Cochran, owner of this year’s Best Black-owned Salon, chose to do the opposite. As a result, her hair studio Salon S.C. debuted in December 2020, becoming a thriving, multicultural salon offering an extensive level of education and experience in a wide variety of services.
