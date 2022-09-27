ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

pahomepage.com

Delicious apple dumplings featured at the fair

Delicious apple dumplings featured at the fair
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart piggies

PA live! at the Bloomsburg Fair shows off some smart piggies
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Eat the Bowl at the Fair

Eat the Bowl at the Fair
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

A sweet treat of glazed donuts from the Bloomsburg Fair

A sweet treat of glazed donuts from the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Enola, PA
Home, PA
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
pahomepage.com

Chase Bank leases Camp Hill land previously sought after by Chick-fil-A

Chase Bank leases Camp Hill land previously sought after by Chick-fil-A
CAMP HILL, PA
pahomepage.com

Four shot during late-night Harrisburg party

Four adults were shot at an after-hours party early Sunday morning in Harrisburg, according to Harrisburg Communications Director Matt Maisel and Harrisburg Police. Three remain in the hospital, police said Monday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Barney Amor set to be Penn State’s next great punter

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been a tale of two units for Penn State special teams. James Franklin has expressed frustration with the field goal unit and the kickoff team, but punter Barney Amor has been one of the best specialists in the country. Amore has played...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg Fair

Queen Alternate, Kylie Kingston at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

YWCA of Lancaster pushes for women in the workplace

YWCA of Lancaster pushes for women in the workplace
LANCASTER, PA
pahomepage.com

Man killed in York City shooting identified

Man killed in York City shooting identified
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

NASA astronaut speaks with Milton-Hershey students while in orbit

NASA astronaut speaks with Milton-Hershey students while in orbit
MILTON, PA
pahomepage.com

York man sentenced to life in prison after 2021 homicide

York man sentenced to life in prison after 2021 homicide
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

Allen named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State running back Kaytron Allen was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Allen ran for 111 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. Allen has yet to have a negative-yard rush in his career. Over his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

Penn State pass rush a step quicker in 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — A season ago it was Arnold Ebiketie or bust for the Nittany Lion pass rush. The defensive end accounted for more than 30-percent of the team’s sacks with 9.5. This year Penn State has recorded a Big Ten-tying best 12 sacks through four games, with nine players getting to the quarterback.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
pahomepage.com

71.5 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop

71.5 lbs. of marijuana seized during traffic stop
BLOOMSBURG, PA

