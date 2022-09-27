ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Some relief in sight after Austin apartment prices skyrocket, experts say

AUSTIN, Texas - Apartment prices in Austin have soared over the past few years, but experts now say there is some relief in sight. "We're in the number one market in the country for apartment demand," said Emily Blair, Executive Vice President of the Austin Apartment Association. That demand is...
AUSTIN, TX
Curbed

Grimes Is a YIMBY

The city of Austin, which has seen rents for a one-bedroom apartment spike by 108 percent over the past year, has gotten so expensive that even a pop star from outer space claims she can’t buy the house she wants without the help of the billionaire she used to date. “I couldn’t afford to buy a house that fits my kids in Austin atm without help from their dad which is INSANE,” Grimes tweeted on Monday, fighting it out in the comments with random people after calling on her “fellow Texans” to support a Change.org housing petition.
AUSTIN, TX
cw39.com

Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Lockhart, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KWTX

CBP officers in Memphis seize meth destined for Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis seized more than five kilograms of Methamphetamine hidden in a shipment en route to Austin, Texas. The CBP officers at an express consignment hub selected for examination a package with contents described in paperwork as plastic decorative figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
KSAT 12

Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
PHARR, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Hopkins
NBC News

Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
TEXAS STATE
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Luxury Homes#Commercial Real Estate#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Linus Affordable Housing#Guanajuato#Congress Mobile Home Park#St Edward S University
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
starlocalmedia.com

Another company establishes new manufacturing facility in Texas

(The Center Square) – Another company has established a new manufacturing facility in Texas. The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer famous for its Twin Pops, is building a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, south of Austin. It’s pledged to invest more than $29 million on the facility and create 100 new jobs.
LOCKHART, TX
KSAT 12

Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy