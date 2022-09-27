Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree

Read full article on original website
Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges in Sept. 7 shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three people and shooting more during an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis, is now facing additional charges. Since his arrest, Kelly, 19, has faced just one count of first-degree murder based on a warrant that was...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man facing charges in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, made to look like suicide, has pleaded guilty. According to Jason Riley’s attorney, he was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with/fabricating evidence, false offense report and extortion.
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge
UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
Mothers claim teen sons tased, wrongfully detained by Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four Memphis mothers said police officers mistakenly roughed up their sons. It happened as police were looking for a car stolen from a Dollar Tree on East Shelby Drive. The vehicle would be spotted five days later at Esporta Fitness on Ridgeway Road. Police said they...
Tenn. woman accused of setting 8 fires because 'there were evil spirits in the houses'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly igniting eight fires because she believed there were "evil spirits" present. According to a news release from the Memphis Fire Department, a series of arson fires occurred in the 38109 zip code area. The fire department reportedly responded to eight fires within a three-month period, including six that happened within days of each other.
Man shot, killed on Directors Row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two men tried...
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department. An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her...
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
Black Woman Who Alleges Memphis Police Ignored Her Rape Case Until After a Rich White Woman’s Killing Sues for Lack of ‘Care and Caution’
A Black woman who accused detectives of ignoring her rape case until after heiress Eliza Fletcher was kidnapped and killed by the man accused in both cases has taken legal action against the city of Memphis. Alicia Franklin filed a lawsuit against the city a year to the date after...
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside. The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month. “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
Woman injured after shooting in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested
CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
Woman charged after man shot, killed in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a shooting in Frayser. Police responded to the incident Sunday night at a home in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. According to an affidavit, Tarriney Jefferson was arguing with Earnest Prince Jr. about a cell phone before firing shots at […]
Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
