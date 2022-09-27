ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree

By Sydney Hawkins, Shyra Sherfield
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
actionnews5.com

Ezekiel Kelly indicted on 26 additional charges in Sept. 7 shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ezekiel Kelly, the man accused of killing three people and shooting more during an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis, is now facing additional charges. Since his arrest, Kelly, 19, has faced just one count of first-degree murder based on a warrant that was...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man facing charges in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, made to look like suicide, has pleaded guilty. According to Jason Riley’s attorney, he was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with/fabricating evidence, false offense report and extortion.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A mother says she fears for her life after she says a woman with a grudge fired shots at her and her children while she was driving. According to police reports, Angel Jackson was following Kaneisha Robertson while hanging out the window of a car and holding a gun. “I just see the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Suspect wanted after woman shot in Midtown: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a woman was shot in Midtown on September 22. Police say officers responded to the shooting on North Belvedere Boulevard after 4:30 p.m. The victim told officers she heard a knock on her door and an armed male shot her several times after her child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge

UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
HERNANDO, MS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman accused of setting 8 fires because 'there were evil spirits in the houses'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged after allegedly igniting eight fires because she believed there were "evil spirits" present. According to a news release from the Memphis Fire Department, a series of arson fires occurred in the 38109 zip code area. The fire department reportedly responded to eight fires within a three-month period, including six that happened within days of each other.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Memphis Police Department
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed on Directors Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, holding her at knifepoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges for the kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend at knifepoint, according to Memphis Police Department. An affidavit says Elijah Gravatt is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping. On Sept. 22, officers responded to a call from the victim who claimed her...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.  The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.  “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured after shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Woman charged after man shot, killed in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is accused of killing her boyfriend following a shooting in Frayser. Police responded to the incident Sunday night at a home in the 3800 block of Lake Park Cove. According to an affidavit, Tarriney Jefferson was arguing with Earnest Prince Jr. about a cell phone before firing shots at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Coldwater man arrested for attacking man in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 20-year-old Mississippi man was arrested in connection to an assault that happened in Oxford. Oxford police said they responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault on September 18. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division […]
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy