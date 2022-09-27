Read full article on original website
Mike Elko will coach his first game against an ACC opponent on Saturday, as his team hosts the 2-2 Virginia Cavaliers looking to end a seven-game losing streak to their Coastal Division foes. The Blue Devils come in to conference play winning three of their first four games, with a blowout win over Temple followed by wins over Northwestern and North Carolina A&T before suffering their first loss on the road last weekend to Kansas.
The Virginia Cavaliers travel to Duke this week with a 2-2 record after Friday’s 22-20 loss to the Syracuse Orange. UVA was down 16-0 at halftime but fought back to take a 20-19 lead in the fourth quarter before falling after a Syracuse field goal with a little over a minute remaining.
In the last three recruiting classes, North Carolina has signed the No. 16 class (2020), the No. 14 class (2021), and the No. 11 class (2022), with many of the top-ranked players in those classes coming on the defensive side of the ball. In 2020, UNC landed Tony Grimes (No. 28 ranked prospect in the class), defensive end Desmond Evans (No. 44 ranked prospect), defensive lineman Myles Murphy (No. 149 ranked prospect), and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (No. 151 ranked prospect). In 2021, the Tar Heels signed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (No. 31 prospect in the class), linebacker RaRa Dillworth (No. 103), linebacker Power Echols (No. 128), defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 133), and defensive back DeAndre Boykins (No. 180). And then in 2022, UNC landed a 247Sports Composite five-star in defensive lineman Travis Shaw, who is was ranked No. 20 in the class.
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
247Sports
Florida State football: Former NC State star praises Jordan Travis' growth as a QB
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has put in the work this offseason to become a more well-rounded player at the position. That work has paid off so far, with Florida State off to an undefeated start and Travis enjoying a career-best year throwing the ball so far. Those improvements showed...
UNC Football: Latest Update on Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech
With Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the North Carolina area this weekend, will Saturday’s UNC football game be played as scheduled?. There’s a possibility that Hurricane Ian will make an impact on the United States over the next few days, which has some sporting events up in the air as to whether they will be played as scheduled.
PODCAST: WVU Recap, UNC Preview
First and foremost, apologies for the poor audio quality on the last podcast. Doug's beard got in the way of the mic and it became impossible to edit. With that being said, we are back with fresh modern audio equipment to discuss the Hokies chances against the Tar Heels, in the wake of a sobering loss to the Mountaineers.
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Augusta Free Press
The best CFB team in Virginia, according to the ESPN FPI: James Madison
The top-rated football program in Virginia, per the ESPN Football Power Index, isn’t either of the ACC schools, UVA or Virginia Tech. It’s James Madison, which sits at 65 in the FPI after the Dukes’ 32-28 win at Appalachian State on Saturday. The FPI projects JMU (3-0)...
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
OTB: 5-0 Nee? Wake preview, Buy or Sonnone, and more
Florida State’s Top 25 matchup against divisional foe Wake Forest is going on as scheduled this Saturday. Noles247’s On The Bench takes a quick look at this matchup and gives insight into FSU’s week of practice, Dave Clawson’s comments on the game being played, and more.
Blue Devil assistant coaches discuss transition from Coach K to Scheyer
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer knows the situation in Durham. The first time head coach is tasked to replace a legend and perhaps the greatest coach in college basketball history while maintaining the standards established by Mike Krzyzewski over the last four decades. It's no easy task and the upcoming...
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
chathamstartribune.com
Nine to be inducted in Sports Hall of Fame
Nine individuals will be recognized for their contribution to sports at all levels at the eighth annual Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame. The nominees will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m. at Tuscarora County Club, 701 Golf Club Road in Danville. Formed in 2013, the Hall of...
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
foodmanufacturing.com
Prepared Meals Manufacturer to Expand Virginia Plant
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday that Evermade Foods, a Virginia-based co-manufacturer of prepared meals sold under private label at grocery stores and through meal subscription services, will invest $110,000 to expand in Fauquier County. To support increased customer demand, the company will increase manufacturing capacity...
Washington Examiner
Woke Montpelier leaders envision massive land grab in Virginia
The left-wing cabal that engineered a hostile takeover of James Madison’s Montpelier estate is officially planning a massive “heritage area and trail” that encompasses an area 70% of the size of Rhode Island. The person hired to plan this unprecedented project also will be tasked with an...
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
Inside Nova
Food manufacturer expands in VA, will get state support for jobs
(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program. Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
