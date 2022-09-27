Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Craig Kimbrel return should be considered
The Chicago Cubs have been 33-29 during the second half of the 2022 Major League Baseball season and the conversations surrounding the team have subtly changed. Since the second half of the 2021 season, “postseason” was a word that was seldomly used when talking about the current state of the Cubs’ organization. The Cubs were in a clear rebuild and it seemed baseless for the team to openly refer to their chances of making the postseason.
Yardbarker
Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run
The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Cubs Willson Contreras Gets 2nd Chance at Final Goodbye at Wrigley
Willson Contreras’ second chance at a final goodbye originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is about to find out. The Cubs’ World Series-winning, All-Star catcher returned to the Cubs’ lineup from an ankle injury Tuesday for the start of the final homestand of the year — what’s expected to be his final homestand as a Cub.
MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/27/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies (83-69) visit the Windy City to take on the Chicago Cubs (67-86) on Tuesday night. Both teams will have their aces on the mound as Zack Wheeler (11-7) projects as the starter for the Phillies and Marcus Stroman (4-7) will take the bump for the Cubs. First pitch is slated for 7:40 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick.
Yardbarker
West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas
In week five of the 2022 season, The Texas Longhorns will welcome the West Virginia Mountaineers to Austin on Saturday, where they will look to avenge their late-season loss in 2021. Last year's loss kept the Longhorns out of bowl eligibility, giving the team new motivations heading into a new...
Yardbarker
Cubs Reinstate Willson Contreras, Seiya Suzuki and More
Monday's off day was very quiet for the Chicago Cubs. However, the team made up for it on Tuesday with a number of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Tuesday's game, the Cubs activated both Willson Contreras and Seiya Suzuki. Contreras is in the lineup for the Cubs as the designated hitter on Tuesday as well.
Yardbarker
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
Yardbarker
Fan hits, bites usher at Braves-Nationals game
The Atlanta Braves pulled into a tie with the New York Mets atop the National League East division standings thanks in part to their 8-2 victory over the last-place Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, but it appears the most noteworthy thing to have occurred at Nationals Park that evening may have happened in the stands.
Yardbarker
With one week remaining, what is the Brewers elimination number from Playoffs?
The Brewers just wrapped up a two game series with the St. Louis Cardinals. Unfortunately, the Cardinals clinched the National League Central Division crown in the Brewers own ball park. This means that the only way the Crew can enter the play offs is as a wild card team. As...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
numberfire.com
Jesus Aguilar absent for Orioles Thursday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jesus Aguilar is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Ryan Mountcastle will move to first base and the cleanup spot in place of Aguilar. Anthony Santander will work as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 3 batter. Kyle Stowers will replace Aguilar in the order to play left field and bat eighth.
Yardbarker
Lions Announce Three Moves, Placing S Tracy Walker On IR
Walker, 27, was drafted by the Lions in the third round out of Louisiana in 2018. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $881,998. Walker was set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he agreed...
Yardbarker
Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates
The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker
Bills Announce Two Roster Moves
Hart was suspended for an incident in which he confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel and threw a punch which instead made contact with a Titans’ coach in the head. Hart, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,351,588 contract when the Giants waived him with an injury designation in late 2017.
Yardbarker
‘There’s undeniable buzz’: Jameson Williams’ latest injury update will fire up Lions fans
The Detroit Lions made a massive move during the 2022 NFL Draft, trading up from 32 to 12 in order to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. And as his debut draws near, Lions coaches are acknowledging the undeniable buzz surrounding the rookie. Williams has not played this season. He...
KCCI.com
Iowa Cubs wrap up season of big changes
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Cubs on Wednesday wrapped up the 2022 season under new ownership. Fans made their way into Principal Park to see one final game this season. They packed the stadium to grab a cold drink, a bite to eat and hear the crack of the bat.
Yardbarker
QB Adrian Martinez's performance at Kansas State highlights Scott Frost's failures at Nebraska
In a 41-34 upset win over Oklahoma on Saturday, Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter at Nebraska under Scott Frost, accounted for all five Wildcats touchdowns. He totaled 234 yards passing and 148 rushing. Martinez's stellar performance not only helped propel Kansas State into the Associated Press Top...
