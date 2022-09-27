Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
‘CSI: Vegas’: What Brings Catherine Back? Plus, Where Are Gil & Sara? (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere “She’s Gone.”]. Welcome back to the Vegas Crime Lab, Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger). It takes until the very end of the CSI: Vegas Season 2 premiere, but we do find out the personal reason she wants back in after she skirts Maxine Roby’s (Paula Newsome) questions earlier.
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain
Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
Bad Bunny, Farruko, Karol G win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Bad Bunny won a leading nine 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards Thursday in Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trevor Noah leaving The Daily show
Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'. The 38-year-old presenter has decided it is "time" to walk away from the late-night talk show after seven years and admitted he will always be grateful to have spent so long at the helm of the Comedy Central show. In a video posted...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0