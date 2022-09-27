ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'll always stand up for myself, says Shania Twain

Shania Twain will always "stand up for [herself]". The 57-year-old singer has "been accused of a lot of things" during her career - but Shania will always defend her corner. She explained: "I've been accused of changing the sound of country music forever. But I've also been accused of ruining country. I've been accused of a lot of things."
Trevor Noah leaving The Daily show

Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'. The 38-year-old presenter has decided it is "time" to walk away from the late-night talk show after seven years and admitted he will always be grateful to have spent so long at the helm of the Comedy Central show. In a video posted...
