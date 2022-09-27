New York Mets fans have every right to be confident in this team. All 2022-year-long with the exception of only a small handful of days, they’ve been first place. There were plenty of times when the Mets could have rolled over. Luckily, there hasn’t been an extended period of time where the Mets looked all that miserable. Even in the absence of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for large portions of the season, they’ve done what that 15-year décor in your kitchen says: kept calm and carried on.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO