Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Yankees broadcaster obliterated Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after NY clinched division
The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and a Yankees broadcaster referenced Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The New York Yankees clinched the AL East division in Toronto on Tuesday night, and New York broadcaster Michael Kay broadcaster had a great response in reference to Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Joe Benigno wouldn't re-sign Jacob deGrom if he were Mets GM
“I’ve had it with this guy, go pitch for the Texas Rangers, goodbye,” was how Joe described his disdain for the Mets re-signing deGrom, citing his recent underperformance and the Mets’ slew of free agents.
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
New York Mets loss sours Pete Alonso’s historical franchise achievement
Pete Alonso set a record for the New York Mets on Tuesday night, but the individual achievement was overshadowed by a team loss. With the New York Mets down 4-0 at home to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, the Mets were looking for some kind of spark. Pete Alonso provided just that with his 40th home run of the season, a towering shot that traveled 388 feet and had a launch angle of 33 feet.
MLB analyst explains Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s home run drought
Aaron Judge’s hunt for his 61st home run to tie Roger Maris’ Yankees and American League single-season record has hit a plateau. Judge is one shy and hasn’t hit a homer since Sept. 20. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans are getting a little...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online
The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
5 best player additions to this year's ball club ranked
Billy Eppler has gotten a lot of criticism for his activity at the trade deadline. The New York Mets did not acquire a big name, instead, they went with a similar approach that the 2021 World Champion Braves went, in acquiring role players who can contribute in a big way.
Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
If the Mets fail to win the World Series, we already know the problem
New York Mets fans have every right to be confident in this team. All 2022-year-long with the exception of only a small handful of days, they’ve been first place. There were plenty of times when the Mets could have rolled over. Luckily, there hasn’t been an extended period of time where the Mets looked all that miserable. Even in the absence of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for large portions of the season, they’ve done what that 15-year décor in your kitchen says: kept calm and carried on.
Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision
The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants could trade Saquon Barkley to AFC contender, WFAN’s Boomer Esiason says
This would really shuffle things up. The 2022 NFL trade deadline is not until Nov. 1 but some people are starting to consider how things could shake out before then. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason has a particularly bold take. He thinks the New...
NFL・
Don Mattingly begins final week with Marlins in series vs. Mets
The relationship between Don Mattingly and Buck Showalter goes back more than 40 years. But this week might mark the
NFL world reacts to viral sad Giants fan with painted face
It’s pretty commonplace for NFL fans across the country to wear some sort of paint on their faces or bodies in support of their favorite teams. But as one New York Giants fan highlighted during Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, that paint can look pretty ridiculous if your team isn’t doing too well.
NFL・
JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin
Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
