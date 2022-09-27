ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
The Spun

Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets

The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

History! Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits No. 61 in Blue Jays beatdown

TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled aside Aaron Judge late Tuesday night. The Yankees had just clinched the American League East crown. “What do you think about tomorrow?” Boone said. Judge had played in 47 straight games since Aug. 6. While Judge could have used a break,...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

New York Mets loss sours Pete Alonso’s historical franchise achievement

Pete Alonso set a record for the New York Mets on Tuesday night, but the individual achievement was overshadowed by a team loss. With the New York Mets down 4-0 at home to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night, the Mets were looking for some kind of spark. Pete Alonso provided just that with his 40th home run of the season, a towering shot that traveled 388 feet and had a launch angle of 33 feet.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Benigno
Person
Jacob Degrom
NJ.com

Yankees playoff tickets open at crazy expensive prices | How to get Yankees playoff tickets online

The Yankees, after watching a 15 ½-game cushion in July swindle to a 3 ½ lead by early September, cliched the American League East on Tuesday and are headed to the playoffs. Fans who want to watch Aaron Judge, manager Aaron Boone and pitcher Gerrit Cole play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. According to Vivid Seats, tickets to Game 1 of the Yankees’ ALDS series –– which is set to begin on Tuesday, Oct. 11 –– range from $113 to an absurd $11,018. The Yankees’ playoff opponent is currently unknown.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

5 best player additions to this year's ball club ranked

Billy Eppler has gotten a lot of criticism for his activity at the trade deadline. The New York Mets did not acquire a big name, instead, they went with a similar approach that the 2021 World Champion Braves went, in acquiring role players who can contribute in a big way.
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Michael Kay trolls Red Sox during Yankees broadcast after Blue Jays walk Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge is getting the Barry Bonds treatment from the Toronto Blue Jays. And that’s OK with Michael Kay. On Monday, the Blue Jays intentionally walked the New York Yankees’ MVP candidate in the top of the 10th inning with runners on first and second. It was Judge’s second walk of the night as the slugger went 1-for-3 in the 3-2 loss to remain stuck on 60 home runs.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wfan#Braves#Wfan Sports Radio
FanSided

If the Mets fail to win the World Series, we already know the problem

New York Mets fans have every right to be confident in this team. All 2022-year-long with the exception of only a small handful of days, they’ve been first place. There were plenty of times when the Mets could have rolled over. Luckily, there hasn’t been an extended period of time where the Mets looked all that miserable. Even in the absence of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer for large portions of the season, they’ve done what that 15-year décor in your kitchen says: kept calm and carried on.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to viral sad Giants fan with painted face

It’s pretty commonplace for NFL fans across the country to wear some sort of paint on their faces or bodies in support of their favorite teams. But as one New York Giants fan highlighted during Monday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, that paint can look pretty ridiculous if your team isn’t doing too well.
NFL
iheart.com

JUDGE Hits #61 - Ties Roger Maris, Yanks, Mets, Red Sox Win; TNF Mia/Cin

Aaron Judge has done it! Judge hit his 61st Home Run of the season tying Roger Maris for the most Home Runs in the American League in a season. Judge hit #61 off Toronto pitcher Tim Mayza. Maris hit 61 Home Runs in 1961. He hit #61 off Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard on the last day of the season. Oh, by the way, the Yankees beat the Blue Jays 8-3.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy