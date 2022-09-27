ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don Cheadle's Armor Wars being redeveloped as feature film

Marvel's 'Armor Wars' project is being redeveloped as a feature film. Don Cheadle had been due to reprise his long-running MCU role as Colonel James 'Rhodey' Rhodes AKA War Machine for a Disney+ series, but it has now been decided to transfer the project to the big screen instead. Sources...
