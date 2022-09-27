Rate increases won’t happen. That’s not how revenue and taxes paid increases are handled in Texas. No state income tax and sales tax is stable. Property taxes the culprit. Property is reappraised each year. Huge increases are assessed on your property and local governments lower the tax rate small amounts and brag about cutting the rate. Problem is the lower rate times your higher assessed values results in you paying more property tax every year. Both Democrats and Republicans play this game. My property taxes have increased every year for the 14 years in Texas and for 14 years the local governments have bragged about cutting the rate. This year is no different. More fake news.
The Texas lottery was supposed to go for schools but went into the general fund. Anne Richards was governor, and a guess what party she belonged to....
7.25 will pay for it? Privatization for low wages? Counties are in it for themselves, and against a $15 minimum wage? Ok, then expect the results. What is in county budgets to supplement poverty? From inflation? On debts that they generate? They have to know what wages are required to pay the debts? And it ain't 7.25. But they grant themselves immunity, and scrap tort. Expect class action.
