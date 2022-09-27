ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Detangler
2d ago

Rate increases won’t happen. That’s not how revenue and taxes paid increases are handled in Texas. No state income tax and sales tax is stable. Property taxes the culprit. Property is reappraised each year. Huge increases are assessed on your property and local governments lower the tax rate small amounts and brag about cutting the rate. Problem is the lower rate times your higher assessed values results in you paying more property tax every year. Both Democrats and Republicans play this game. My property taxes have increased every year for the 14 years in Texas and for 14 years the local governments have bragged about cutting the rate. This year is no different. More fake news.

LJWR
1d ago

The Texas lottery was supposed to go for schools but went into the general fund. Anne Richards was governor, and a guess what party she belonged to....

Mark Lee
1d ago

7.25 will pay for it? Privatization for low wages? Counties are in it for themselves, and against a $15 minimum wage? Ok, then expect the results. What is in county budgets to supplement poverty? From inflation? On debts that they generate? They have to know what wages are required to pay the debts? And it ain't 7.25. But they grant themselves immunity, and scrap tort. Expect class action.

NBC News

Outside group spends big to attack Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

An outside group that’s yet to report its spending and donors in Texas is on track to spend over $11 million on ads attacking Republican Governor Greg Abbott, yet another example of the role of hard-to-trace money in high-profile races this election cycle. The opaque group — named Coulda...
KSAT 12

Texans are about to see a hike in their phone bills. Take our 5-question survey.

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Utility Commission of Texas adopted a rate hike in July, so some Texans are seeing an increase in their phone bills this month. The Texas Universal Service Fund surcharge went up from 3.3% to 24%. The move to raise the rate came after a court concluded that the PUC needed $200 million to restore overdue funds to the Universal Service Fund.
Battalion Texas AM

Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
KVUE

More than 90% of restaurants in Texas have raised prices. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — If you have gone out to eat recently, you may have noticed you are paying more for your meal. The Texas Restaurant Association said 92% of restaurants in Texas have increased prices for menu items over the past three years. They said this is due to rising food and supply costs, increasing employee pay, and other price increases created by the current economy.
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage

photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest Poll Offers Insight Into Hispanic Voters on Texas Governor Race

A poll by the Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy looked at the Texas governor’s race and several key issues in Texas. In the race for governor, 54% of registered voters surveyed would support Democratic former El Paso Rep. Beto O’Rourke while 31% would vote for Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. The remaining 12% are undecided. (See the poll below)
Click2Houston.com

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
KHOU

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
CBS DFW

Texas State Board of Education votes on changes to social studies curriculum

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On Monday afternoon the Texas State Board of Education gathered for a meeting, and to vote on the state's social studies curriculum moving forward for grades K-12.Board members were tasked with making sure any change to the curriculum aligned with the Senate Bill 3, a state law passed during the last Texas legislative session. The law provides guidelines for how social studies can be taught in public schools.SBOE members voted 8 to 5 to confirm recent changes to the curriculum were in fact in alignment with SB 3. Those who voted against the motion criticize the...
