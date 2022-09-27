Read full article on original website
KKTV
Family Dollar armed robbery suspect sought by Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are hoping a surveillance photo can help them identify a suspect in an armed robbery. Police are reporting the first crime tied to the suspect pictured at the top of this article was carried out more than a month ago on Aug. 6 at the Family Dollar Store, 3770 Airport Road. In the first robbery, the suspect reportedly entered the store, took items and left without paying. The second robbery happened on Aug. 8, when police say the same suspect returned to the store and held an employee at gunpoint before leaving with cash.
highlandsranchherald.net
Investigators looking for two 'armed and dangerous' car thieves
Investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two car thieves “who they believe are armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 28 news release. On Sept. 25 at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of East Caley Place in...
KKTV
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
KKTV
Three separate deadly crashes in Colorado Springs in one night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people are dead after three separate crashes in Colorado Springs late Tuesday into early Wednesday, prompting police to share a warning for drivers. “Slow down. That seems to be a common denominator in a lot of these crashes, that these vehicles are traveling at...
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide suspect was in the area. Police followed up and contacted the homicide suspect. They said that roads are now clear and that there is no danger to the public. Original Story: Police searching for homicide suspect on Pueblo’s north […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the name of the second victim in a double stabbing that happened in northwest Colorado Springs. The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Duane Lykins of Colorado Springs. Mr. Lykins was the husband of Deborah Parker-Lykins and the stepfather of the suspect, The post Second victim identified in deadly double stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Help deputies identify person of interest in connection to bank robbery
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred at a U.S. Bank on Monday, Sept. 26. The person of interest pictured above matches the description of the suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank located […]
On the Lookout: Thirsty robber; manicured thief
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Apparently robbing a convenience store can leave a criminal thirsty. On Monday, September 26, JR's Country Store at 2402 South Prairie Avenue in Pueblo was robbed, again. According to Pueblo Police, the crime happened in the afternoon. The suspect is seen on surveillance video clearing the register drawers of cash and The post On the Lookout: Thirsty robber; manicured thief appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Alcohol, speed suspected in rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Alcohol and speed are suspected factors in a rollover crash south of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about a rollover crash near Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. and Highway 115. Two people were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after being extracted from the car by firefighters. A third person was able to exit the car on their own.
KKTV
Car crashes into a Colorado home, teen driver released to her parents and is suspected of DUI
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is facing serious charges after she allegedly crashed into a Colorado home. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office shared some details with the public on the incident that occurred Friday night. At about 10:45 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they were called in regards to shots being fired along Miners Place in Highlands Ranch. The neighborhood is south of C-470 between S. University Boulevard and S. Colorado Boulevard. While responding, a deputy saw a white Mercedes SUV leave the scene at a “high rate of speed,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
KRDO
Pueblo Police: Victim in shooting near 15th St. dies
PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the victim of a shooting in the city's Midtown neighborhood had died. Monday, officers responded to the 1000 block of W. 15th St. on reports of a shooting. Once in the area, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Baxter St.
KKTV
Human remains found in a small Colorado town, death investigation underway
VINELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a small Colorado town. The sheriff’s office is reporting the remains were found in a field in the Avondale area of eastern Pueblo County. However, the address shows up closer to Vineland. Deputies were called to a field in the 3500 block of 36th Lane after the property owner found what he believed to be human bones.
KRDO
Dog and woman shot after a fight in a Pueblo home
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a shooting on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Taylor Ln. PPD officers found five people at the scene including a female victim who had one gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to the hospital, according to PPD.
2 men identified in Lakewood car wash murder
Two men have been identified in connection to a shooting at a Lakewood car wash that killed a Denver man.
KRDO
Suspect in multiple Colorado Springs bank robberies arrested after multi-year investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A multi-year bank robbery investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has culminated with an arrest. According to CSPD, four banks in the Colorado Springs area were robbed between Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2020 by the same male suspect. During each of the robberies, the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured.
KKTV
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI wasn’t able to share a lot of information about an incident taking place in Colorado Springs on Wednesday. At about 4:30 p.m. KKTV 11 News viewers started reaching out about law enforcement activity along Corinth Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city off Templeton Gap Road to the east of Austin Bluffs Parkway.
KKTV
Woman walking on I-25 in Colorado Springs hit and killed by semi-truck Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major southern Colorado highway is back open after a deadly crash. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a woman walking on southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass was hit and killed by a semi-truck. The truck driver stayed on scene, and drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver who they say hit and killed a pedestrian before taking off from the scene. Officers were called to the area of N. Academy Blvd. and Maizeland Rd. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived they determined that the The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Suspect sought following a bank robbery in Pueblo West Monday morning
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with locating a bank robbery suspect. The crime was carried out at about 10:25 in the morning on Monday at the U.S. Bank. The bank is located inside a Safeway to the east of Purcell Boulevard.
