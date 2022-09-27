ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Which fast food chain would you bring to Charlotte and why?

By CharlotteFive staff
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LSbC_0iBoyXNZ00

As we announced the possibility of a Whataburger restaurant coming to Charlotte on Friday, talk immediately started to swirl about all the other fast food chains that folks wish would locate here, too.

So we thought we’d bring you in on the conversation and take a poll. Which fast food chain do you wish would open in the Charlotte area and why?

If you’re missing White Castle’s sliders, In-N-Out Burger’s Double Double or even Raising Cane’s chicken fingers drenched in Cane’s sauce, we want to hear about it. Or does your nostalgic heart and stomach yearn for something else?

Let us know in the poll below or email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com — and you can share more than one restaurant if you’d like. Just refresh the page and vote again.

Comments / 27

Tony Cart
2d ago

We need healthier options. Many areas in South are good deserts and contributing to obesity and disease in our communities.

Reply(1)
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

