Which fast food chain would you bring to Charlotte and why?

As we announced the possibility of a Whataburger restaurant coming to Charlotte on Friday, talk immediately started to swirl about all the other fast food chains that folks wish would locate here, too.

So we thought we’d bring you in on the conversation and take a poll. Which fast food chain do you wish would open in the Charlotte area and why?

If you’re missing White Castle’s sliders, In-N-Out Burger’s Double Double or even Raising Cane’s chicken fingers drenched in Cane’s sauce, we want to hear about it. Or does your nostalgic heart and stomach yearn for something else?

Let us know in the poll below or email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com — and you can share more than one restaurant if you’d like. Just refresh the page and vote again.