Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More NC Black parents turn to homeschoolingThe Triangle Tribune
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
3 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGoldsboro, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
How to Watch: Duke vs Virginia Week Five
Mike Elko will coach his first game against an ACC opponent on Saturday, as his team hosts the 2-2 Virginia Cavaliers looking to end a seven-game losing streak to their Coastal Division foes. The Blue Devils come in to conference play winning three of their first four games, with a blowout win over Temple followed by wins over Northwestern and North Carolina A&T before suffering their first loss on the road last weekend to Kansas.
Five Duke players to watch against Virginia
The Virginia Cavaliers travel to Duke this week with a 2-2 record after Friday’s 22-20 loss to the Syracuse Orange. UVA was down 16-0 at halftime but fought back to take a 20-19 lead in the fourth quarter before falling after a Syracuse field goal with a little over a minute remaining.
Blue Devil assistant coaches discuss transition from Coach K to Scheyer
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer knows the situation in Durham. The first time head coach is tasked to replace a legend and perhaps the greatest coach in college basketball history while maintaining the standards established by Mike Krzyzewski over the last four decades. It's no easy task and the upcoming...
PODCAST: WVU Recap, UNC Preview
First and foremost, apologies for the poor audio quality on the last podcast. Doug's beard got in the way of the mic and it became impossible to edit. With that being said, we are back with fresh modern audio equipment to discuss the Hokies chances against the Tar Heels, in the wake of a sobering loss to the Mountaineers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All in the Family: Beau Maye Joins Carolina Basketball Team
Another member of the Maye family is going to wear a North Carolina uniform. Beau Maye will be a walk-on for the 2022-23 UNC Basketball team, Inside Carolina has confirmed. Beau is the tallest of Mark and Aimee Maye's four sons, standing 6-foot-9. He's now the third of the Maye brothers to be a Tar Heel athlete, and the fourth to play college sports. His father, Mark, played for Carolina football from 1983-88. His oldest brother, Luke, earned First Team All-ACC and Third-Team All America honors playing for Carolina Basketball from 2015-18, hitting one of the biggest shots in program history en route to the 2017 national championship. His youngest brother, Drake, is the redshirt-freshman starting quarterback for the football team and the highest-rated quarterback in the ACC through the football season's first four weeks.
The Scoop: Recruiting Rankings vs. On-Field Production, Ty Adams Commitment, What Remains in 2023
In the last three recruiting classes, North Carolina has signed the No. 16 class (2020), the No. 14 class (2021), and the No. 11 class (2022), with many of the top-ranked players in those classes coming on the defensive side of the ball. In 2020, UNC landed Tony Grimes (No. 28 ranked prospect in the class), defensive end Desmond Evans (No. 44 ranked prospect), defensive lineman Myles Murphy (No. 149 ranked prospect), and Kedrick Bingley-Jones (No. 151 ranked prospect). In 2021, the Tar Heels signed defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver (No. 31 prospect in the class), linebacker RaRa Dillworth (No. 103), linebacker Power Echols (No. 128), defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie (No. 133), and defensive back DeAndre Boykins (No. 180). And then in 2022, UNC landed a 247Sports Composite five-star in defensive lineman Travis Shaw, who is was ranked No. 20 in the class.
247Sports
Florida State football: Former NC State star praises Jordan Travis' growth as a QB
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has put in the work this offseason to become a more well-rounded player at the position. That work has paid off so far, with Florida State off to an undefeated start and Travis enjoying a career-best year throwing the ball so far. Those improvements showed...
247Sports
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker, son of Aggie Hall of Famer Alan Hooker, releases book
We are a tad bit late on this but along with his brother, Hendon Hooker, N.C. A&T QB Alston Hooker has launched a scripture book for athletes. It is tailored more to young athletes. Alston, is a redshirt freshman QB at his father’s (Alan Hooker - Aggie Hall of Famer...
247Sports
53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0