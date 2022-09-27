Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Beto O’Rourke visits A&M during Texas college tour
Thirty-five days ahead of Election Day, Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke visited Texas A&M’s campus — hitting his most controversial talking points at the state’s largest university. Hundreds of students gathered in Rudder Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to hear O’Rourke speak about the...
News Channel 25
Texas A&M theatre unable to fit mass of Aggies during O'Rourke rally
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A line of Aggies wound throughout the Rudder Theater Complex this morning - stretching well into the outdoors. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to an uproarious crowd of Aggie, many of whom registered to vote and have signed up to volunteer with the candidate's campaign.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Pandemic Update From The Brazos County Health District
A pandemic update from Brazos County health district officials to county commissioners included learning there have been more infections for the year to date than in all of last year, but with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. Commissioner Irma Cauley asked the only question of health district officials. Director Santos...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Adopts Its First “ROO” District
The College Station city council has its first residential neighborhood with a city enforceable restricted occupancy overlay district. Better known as a ROO, the council voted six to one at their September 22 meeting to approve the application that was supported by 19 of 26 homeowners in North Forest Estates. Those homes are located between St. Thomas Aquinas church and Emerald Forest Park on Justin Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
KWTX
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
fox44news.com
Snapchat threat at Bryan school leads to arrest
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a Snapchat threat at a Bryan school was confirmed “not credible.”. On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School on September 23 – where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school.
fox44news.com
Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
RELATED PEOPLE
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Continuing To Pursue An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built
For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms. The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
KBTX.com
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox44news.com
Bryan student arrested, charged with terroristic threat
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat. School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Davila Middle School
BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 23, Bryan PD were made aware of a threat circulating on SnapChat towards Davila Middle School. Patrol and school resource officers responded to the threat and quickly determined there was no threat. On Tues, Sept. 27, authorities identified and arrested the perpetrator, according to...
Texas A&M football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Texas A&M this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Texas A&M football schedule for the Aggies' 2022 season. 2022 Texas A&M football scheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
KBTX.com
Crews respond to bridge on fire outside of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews from several agencies responded to a bridge fire in Hearne. The bridge is located near the Union Pacific Hearne and Cotropia Road crossing. The fire was discovered by a train approaching the bridge but stopped just before crossing. The opposite end of the train was stopped over a railroad crossing on FM-50, causing delays for drivers. The train was unable to move from its spot.
Navasota Examiner
Catalytic convertor theft suspects arrested
COLLEGE STATION – Three men, including two from Navasota, were arrested by College Station Police Thursday, Sept. 22, after nine stolen catalytic converters were discovered during a traffic stop. College Station Police said all nine stolen catalytic convertors were from Toyota Tundra’s. Drevonne Bell, 22 of Houston, was charged with theft of property; failing to identify/giving false information and he also has four outstanding warrants from other counties. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Comments / 0