ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Battalion Texas AM

Beto O’Rourke visits A&M during Texas college tour

Thirty-five days ahead of Election Day, Democratic nominee for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke visited Texas A&M’s campus — hitting his most controversial talking points at the state’s largest university. Hundreds of students gathered in Rudder Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to hear O’Rourke speak about the...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas A&M theatre unable to fit mass of Aggies during O'Rourke rally

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A line of Aggies wound throughout the Rudder Theater Complex this morning - stretching well into the outdoors. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to an uproarious crowd of Aggie, many of whom registered to vote and have signed up to volunteer with the candidate's campaign.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Adopts Its First “ROO” District

The College Station city council has its first residential neighborhood with a city enforceable restricted occupancy overlay district. Better known as a ROO, the council voted six to one at their September 22 meeting to approve the application that was supported by 19 of 26 homeowners in North Forest Estates. Those homes are located between St. Thomas Aquinas church and Emerald Forest Park on Justin Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brazos County, TX
Education
City
College Station, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
College Station, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Brazos County, TX
Government
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KWTX

Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Snapchat threat at Bryan school leads to arrest

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a Snapchat threat at a Bryan school was confirmed “not credible.”. On September 23rd, 2022, the Bryan Police Department was made aware of a SnapChat message circulating Davila Middle School on September 23 – where someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russ Ford
KBTX.com

Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Infrastructure#The Texas Tribune#Politics Local#Election Local#Linus College#Texas A M University
fox44news.com

Bryan student arrested, charged with terroristic threat

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat. School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Crews respond to bridge on fire outside of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews from several agencies responded to a bridge fire in Hearne. The bridge is located near the Union Pacific Hearne and Cotropia Road crossing. The fire was discovered by a train approaching the bridge but stopped just before crossing. The opposite end of the train was stopped over a railroad crossing on FM-50, causing delays for drivers. The train was unable to move from its spot.
HEARNE, TX
Navasota Examiner

Catalytic convertor theft suspects arrested

COLLEGE STATION – Three men, including two from Navasota, were arrested by College Station Police Thursday, Sept. 22, after nine stolen catalytic converters were discovered during a traffic stop. College Station Police said all nine stolen catalytic convertors were from Toyota Tundra’s. Drevonne Bell, 22 of Houston, was charged with theft of property; failing to identify/giving false information and he also has four outstanding warrants from other counties. He is being held in Brazos County Jail on $400,000 bond.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy