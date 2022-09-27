ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland America Line Completes Installation of Industry-Leading SYNKROS Gaming Technology for Casino Slot Machines

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

Holland America Line and Konami Gaming, Inc. have completed the launch of the SYNKROS ® casino management system across all 11 ships in the fleet. Under the new system, guests can enjoy an array of top gaming services that optimize the slot machine experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005259/en/

Holland America Line and Konami Gaming, Inc. have completed the launch of the award-winning SYNKROS® casino management system across all 11 ships in the fleet

In addition to cashless wagering, guests now have quick access to more information about their play, including seeing points earned and the ability to easily redeem any promotions or offers. Guests also can now take part in on-demand slot tournaments, prize drawings and floor-wide bonus events, powered by Konami’s casino system.

“The SYNKROS system – known as SURF (Serving Up Rewards and Fun) – offers exciting new features that personalize slot machine play and improves the experience for our guests who enjoy the casino,” said Marty Goldman, senior vice president, global casino operations, Carnival Corporation. “With the completion of the system installation across the fleet, Holland America Line ships are leading the way among Carnival Corporation’s portfolio of brands to deploy this exciting new system.”

“SYNKROS is part of a broad array of innovative initiatives and experiences available to guests on Holland America Line,” said Tom Jingoli executive vice president & chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. “Konami is committed to an equally successful implementation across Carnival Corporation’s global fleet.”

Konami’s SYNKROS was selected as the official gaming enterprise management system of Carnival Corporation & plc in 2018, and the companies currently are implementing the system across the 90+ ship portfolio, spanning nine cruise brands.

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

To learn more about SYNKROS’ award-winning product, visit www.konamigaming.com.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to the destinations. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line’s 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI GROUP CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005259/en/

The Associated Press

Amazon and Lendistry Fuel Small Business Growth with Expansion of Amazon Community Lending Program

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- A year after its successful pilot launch, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced today that it will roll out the Amazon Community Lending program as a long-term offering to help even more sellers grow. In partnership with B.S.D. Capital, Inc. dba Lendistry (“ Lendistry ”), this program will continue to support urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates. Since its launch, the program has loaned more than $35 million to over 800 sellers—surpassing the original goal of $10 million during the pilot. Now, the program plans to loan more than $150 million in the next three years to small businesses selling in the Amazon US store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005255/en/ Amazon sellers and small business owners Armando Colimodio and Eduardo Rodriguez, co-owners of Colsen in Miami, FL. (Photo: Amazon)
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

