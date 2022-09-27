BIZCENTER USA Receives the 2022 Best of Orlando Award

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022--

BIZCENTER USA ( www.bizcenterusa.com ) today announced it has received the 2022 Best of Orlando Award in the Executive Suites, Virtual Offices, Conference Rooms Rentals category by the Orlando Award Program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005031/en/

BIZCENTER USA Received the 2022 Best of Orlando Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Each year, the Orlando Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and help make the Orlando area a great place to live, work and play. The Orlando Award Program states that it focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Orlando Award Program and data provided by third parties.

BIZCENTER USA LLC, founded in 2018 as a subsidiary of 31+yr. leading international advertising company Multimedia, Inc., has been considered since the start of its operations the best workspace/coworking facility in Orlando. Fernando Mariano, president and founder of Multimedia and BIZCENTER USA, said he is proud to receive this 2022 Best of Orlando Award for the excellence of the company. The link https://youtu.be/nKqraKFuf5U shows a 2-minute corporate video with all details.

The luxury private suites of BIZCENTER USA, starting at $890 monthly, are furnished with brand-new contemporary desks, wall cabinets, and ergonomic chairs. They have sound-reduced drywalls, glasswalls and ceilings, and wired/wireless with 1 Gb up and down connections for the best internet experience. This wholly owned property area has four HVAC units equipped with Reme Halo, a hospital-grade air filtration and purification innovative system that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. Everyone entering the office is automatically scanned for body temperature, avoiding the embarrassment of scans that must be placed too close to an individual. BIZCENTER USA is a premium post-COVID flex space facility!

For home office executives and WFH professionals who are happy with their home office installations BIZCENTER USA offers the option of a virtual office – starting at only $49/month! A virtual office provides an impressive and professional Suite 200 address to receive correspondences – so protecting the privacy of their residence – and a great place for meetings or private work. This low-cost program is also important for foreign clients who need an address in the U.S. to register a company for any official or banking needs and to receive mail and packages.

The upscale conference rooms, available for hourly or daily rentals, offer state-of-the art electronics, including a 65” 4K UHD TV, and a professional 360º view camera and microphone.

About the Orlando Award Program

The Orlando Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Orlando area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value, so contributing to the U.S. economy. More information about the program is available by e-mail to publicrelations@cities-honor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005031/en/

CONTACT: Multimedia, Inc.

Carol Souza, +1-407-903-5000 x249

carol@multimediausa.com

www.bizcenterusa.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY INTERIOR DESIGN

SOURCE: Multimedia, Inc.

PUB: 09/27/2022 06:05 AM/DISC: 09/27/2022 06:06 AM