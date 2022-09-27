Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
The First African Woman Billionaire
But Isabel dos Santos is currently fighting a battle in the courts to release a substantial amount of her assets frozen by the Angola and Portugal governments. Isabel dos SantosBy Nuno Coimbra — Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
RELATED PEOPLE
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
U.N. Security Council open to sanctioning Haiti gangs and those who arm, finance them
Members of the United Nations Security Council appear poised to support a U.S.-backed resolution to sanction Haiti’s gang leaders and those arming and financing them, but warned that such measures must not have adverse humanitarian consequences on the population, which is already facing “an alarming situation.”
No representatives from Syria, Venezuela or Afghanistan are invited to Queen's funeral while North Korean hermit state is only allowed to send an ambassador
Invitations to the Queen's state funeral have not been sent to Syria, Venezuela or Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. While most countries around the world have been invited to send their head of state, Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro and representatives from the Taliban have all been left off the exclusive guest list.
BBC
Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border
Satellite images have given a rare glimpse into the resurgence of fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, one of the world's most hidden conflicts, where communications have been cut off and journalists denied permission to visit. The images taken this month show the build-up of troops and military hardware along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
China and Russia see the U.S. in their crosshairs at United Nations
United Nations — As the U.N. General Assembly winds to a close on Monday, the focus on the horrific images of death and destruction in Ukraine during hundreds of world leaders' speeches underscored the inability of the United Nations to prevent or to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
As Iran’s Raisi rails about human rights at UN, his own shock troops pounce at home
Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi yesterday railed against oppression, injustice and human rights violations by the West, even as his own shock troops simultaneously brutalised citizens back home.Mr Raisi was in New York for the 77th gathering of the United Nations General Assembly. He addressed the assembly in a speech in which he condemned abuses by Canada against Indigenous people, by the United States against migrants and by Israel against Palestinians, but ignored his own regime’s violations.“Human rights belong to all but are unfortunately trampled upon by other governments,” he said. “We believe any oppressive action is a threat to world...
Vice President Harris mistakenly touts US 'alliance with the Republic of North Korea'
Although the vice president did not correct herself, Harris went on to hail the U.S.'s "ironclad" commitment to the defense of South Korea
Britain wants closer ties with Indo-Pacific region - foreign minister
SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain is committed to forming ever closer links with the Indo-Pacific region, including greater economic, security and defence cooperation, foreign minister James Cleverly said in a speech in Singapore on Thursday.
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trial of elderly Rwanda genocide suspect opening at UN court
A frail 87-year-old Rwandan accused of encouraging and bankrolling the country's 1994 genocide goes on trial at a United Nations tribunal Thursday, nearly three decades after the 100-day massacre left 800,000 dead.Félicien Kabuga is one of the last fugitives charged over the genocide to face justice, and the start of his trial marks a key day of reckoning for Rwandans who survived the killings or whose families were murdered.Naphtal Ahishakiye, the executive secretary of a genocide survivors’ group known as Ibuka, said it’s never too late for justice to be delivered.“Even with money and protection, one cannot escape a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Immigration problem stems from poor leadership
Cortney Stewart’s article on immigration in Sunday’s paper is way off base (Sept. 18’s Page C3, “Seeing Beyond” column titled, “Immigration system needs to be fixed”). A country without borders is not a country. Letting millions of people come into our country from...
Satellite images show Eritrea military buildup near Tigray
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — New satellite imagery of one of the world’s most reclusive nations shows a military buildup inside Eritrea near the border with Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, backing up witness accounts of a new, large-scale offensive. Eritrea has fought alongside Ethiopia against Tigray forces. It rejects allegations that its soldiers committed some of the worst atrocities in the conflict that began in late 2020. Witnesses in Eritrea this month told The Associated Press that people including students and public servants are being rounded up across the nation and sent to fight in the new offensive. The satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies shows what Maxar described as battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers and a M-46 field gun battery in the Eritrean town of Serha, near the border, on Sept. 19. The town is across the border from the Tigray town of Zalambessa, one of the first communities overrun in the war. Eritrea is one of the world’s most closed countries to independent journalists, and images from there related to the war in Ethiopia are rare.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russian camps
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian occupation radio and newspaper ads promoted the camps as a summer break from the war for Ukrainian children under their control, free of charge. Hundreds of families agreed in the occupied east and the south, Ukrainian officials and parents say. One bus convoy...
Citrus County Chronicle
Agency: joining NATO makes Finland target for Russian ops
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s future NATO membership will make the Nordic country a more interesting target for Russian intelligence and influencing operations, and Moscow may seek to acquire NATO-related intelligence through its neighbor, the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service said on Thursday. In its national security review, the...
Citrus County Chronicle
India's top court gives equal abortion access to all women
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India’s abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women.
BBC
Félicien Kabuga: Rwanda genocide suspect goes on trial at The Hague
One of the alleged masterminds and financiers of the 1994 Rwandan genocide has gone on trial at a UN tribunal in The Hague. Prosecutors say Félicien Kabuga aided and abetted hit squads in the slaughter of ethnic Tutsis, and used a radio station to incite hatred against them. Some...
msn.com
UN deplores «heinous» attack on commercial convoy in Burkina Faso that killed 11 people
UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday deplored the "atrocious" attack carried out last Monday against a commercial convoy in Burkina Faso carrying basic commodities to the city of Djibo, which killed eleven people. This has been communicated by the spokesman of the United Nations Secretariat General, Stéphane Dujarric, detailing...
Comments / 0