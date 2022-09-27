I don’t think I will ever forget any of the characters on the payroll at the Diner when I worked there. However, Danny will always be my most memorable. Mine and Danny’s paths did not cross at first. I worked breakfast. My shifts were from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Danny, however, was one of only night shift servers. She would come in between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and close the restaurant, which was only open for dinner two days a week. Most of the business was breakfast – except on weekends when they stayed open until 10 pm and offered All You Can Eat Fish Fry.

