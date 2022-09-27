ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

The day I met Danny at the Diner

I don’t think I will ever forget any of the characters on the payroll at the Diner when I worked there. However, Danny will always be my most memorable. Mine and Danny’s paths did not cross at first. I worked breakfast. My shifts were from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Danny, however, was one of only night shift servers. She would come in between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and close the restaurant, which was only open for dinner two days a week. Most of the business was breakfast – except on weekends when they stayed open until 10 pm and offered All You Can Eat Fish Fry.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Style 90 Second Spotlight 09.27.2022

Coming at you early this week due to Hurricane Ian.. Five students chosen as semifinalists 🏅…in this week’s edition of the Lake and Sumter Style Magazine’s 90 Second Style Spotlight… Stories include:. Seniors selected as semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program. Mount Dora sophomore starts...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New resident band forms quickly

Denis Milonas wanted to keep his musical chops going after moving to The Villages. Back up north, Milonas spent about five years finding the right people for his band. He didn't have to wait long to get a group up and running down here. After moving here in March, he...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Girl Scout Alumnae group gears up for Pajama and Book Drive

The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages already has gotten support for its upcoming Pajama and Book Drive. The drive takes place each fall and ends mid-December, and the group will collect as many pairs of pajamas and books as it can for homeless children in the tri-county area. Collection boxes will go in recreation centers throughout The Villages starting Saturday, though the group is accepting donations early.
THE VILLAGES, FL
bungalower

Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’

Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Local foundation hosting anti-golf tournament next month in Winter Park

Local nonprofit Hope for More Foundation (Website) will be holding a “non-traditional” golf tournament on Thursday, October 20 at the Winter Park Golf Course. The Anti-Golf Tournament will feature drink stations, games, food, giveaways, and more at every stop of the course. Players are invited to participate in the event which is a fundraiser for the foundation’s Community Grant Program, which provides direct support to homeless youth without delays to ensure they get in a safe space and a warm meal.
WINTER PARK, FL
wuft.org

World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian

The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake transformed into hurricane shelter

Nurses from as far away as Texas, a round-the-clock principal, pets and law enforcement have transformed The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake into a hurricane shelter. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday, but the transformation at the school began at 6 a.m. that day. Principal Gregg Dudley met with animal...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez

The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center

Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New Tavares female police chief is a first for the city

TAVARES, Fla. – Newly-sworn in Tavares police Chief Sarah Coursey is the first woman to become the top cop in her city and only the second in all of Lake County. And her biggest inspiration is quite little — just 9 years old. When she was sworn in...
TAVARES, FL
WDW News Today

Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian

Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

