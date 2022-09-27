Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
Museum Day returns with FREE admission to the fabulous Appleton.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
villages-news.com
The day I met Danny at the Diner
I don’t think I will ever forget any of the characters on the payroll at the Diner when I worked there. However, Danny will always be my most memorable. Mine and Danny’s paths did not cross at first. I worked breakfast. My shifts were from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Danny, however, was one of only night shift servers. She would come in between 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm and close the restaurant, which was only open for dinner two days a week. Most of the business was breakfast – except on weekends when they stayed open until 10 pm and offered All You Can Eat Fish Fry.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Style 90 Second Spotlight 09.27.2022
Coming at you early this week due to Hurricane Ian.. Five students chosen as semifinalists 🏅…in this week’s edition of the Lake and Sumter Style Magazine’s 90 Second Style Spotlight… Stories include:. Seniors selected as semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program. Mount Dora sophomore starts...
Villages Daily Sun
New resident band forms quickly
Denis Milonas wanted to keep his musical chops going after moving to The Villages. Back up north, Milonas spent about five years finding the right people for his band. He didn't have to wait long to get a group up and running down here. After moving here in March, he...
Villages Daily Sun
Girl Scout Alumnae group gears up for Pajama and Book Drive
The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages already has gotten support for its upcoming Pajama and Book Drive. The drive takes place each fall and ends mid-December, and the group will collect as many pairs of pajamas and books as it can for homeless children in the tri-county area. Collection boxes will go in recreation centers throughout The Villages starting Saturday, though the group is accepting donations early.
bungalower
Burton’s Bar to stay open ’till shit his the fan’
Not to be outdone by their friends at Wally’s in Mills 50, Thornton Park staple Burton’s Bar (Instagram) says they will be staying open for as long as possible during the hurricane. The bar shared on its socials that it would be filling up containers with water for...
bungalower
Local foundation hosting anti-golf tournament next month in Winter Park
Local nonprofit Hope for More Foundation (Website) will be holding a “non-traditional” golf tournament on Thursday, October 20 at the Winter Park Golf Course. The Anti-Golf Tournament will feature drink stations, games, food, giveaways, and more at every stop of the course. Players are invited to participate in the event which is a fundraiser for the foundation’s Community Grant Program, which provides direct support to homeless youth without delays to ensure they get in a safe space and a warm meal.
wuft.org
World Equestrian Center provides free shelter to 3,000 horses ahead of Hurricane Ian
The largest equestrian complex in the nation opened its doors Tuesday to shelter more than 3,000 horses and other animals from Hurricane Ian – and they did it for free. As Hurricane Ian intensified and knocked on Florida’s door, horse owners began arriving early in the morning to set up their animals in 25 barns across the center’s 600 acres, according to Vinnie Card, operations manager of the World Equestrian Center. Since the center’s schedule had plenty of open space in its barns, Card said, the facility was happy to take in animals in need of shelter.
This Publix Bakery Is Going Viral On TikTok For Hurricane Ian & It's So Florida
As Floridians track Hurricane Ian, they took to TikTok to share their seasonal preparations. One grocery store that's famous in the state, Publix, is trying to look at the (not so) bright side of the natural disaster. The bakery there is known for its decorative pastries and the Kissimmee location...
villages-news.com
The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake transformed into hurricane shelter
Nurses from as far away as Texas, a round-the-clock principal, pets and law enforcement have transformed The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake into a hurricane shelter. Students were dismissed early on Tuesday, but the transformation at the school began at 6 a.m. that day. Principal Gregg Dudley met with animal...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
This Is The Best Dive Bar In Florida
TripSavvy has the scoop on the best dive bar in every state.
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
ocala-news.com
Calm Before The Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This colorful sunset was the calm before the storm in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villages Daily Sun
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: About your Daily Sun home delivery
Your Thursday edition of The Villages Daily Sun will be delivered by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Your Friday edition will arrive late as we navigate our delivery schedules around Hurricane Ian.
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
8am Update from Lake and Sumter Style Weather Center
Hurricane Ian has unfortunately been upgraded to a category 4 hurricane. Many of the experts have predicted that the hurricane will maintain wind of 140mph as it reaches shore later on this afternoon into early tonight. Ian was upgraded to a Category 4 at 5am ET this morning. There is...
click orlando
New Tavares female police chief is a first for the city
TAVARES, Fla. – Newly-sworn in Tavares police Chief Sarah Coursey is the first woman to become the top cop in her city and only the second in all of Lake County. And her biggest inspiration is quite little — just 9 years old. When she was sworn in...
WDW News Today
Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Guests Asked to Stow All Outside Items, Guests in Tents Being Offered Alternate Accommodations Due to Hurricane Ian
Earlier we reported that the National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for Hurricane Ian for Orange and Osceola counties. The notice affects all of Walt Disney World property. Now, Disney has notified all guests at the Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground asking them to “remove and stow...
