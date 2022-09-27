Read full article on original website
Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]
No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
abc27.com
Urban Churn ice cream coming to local Giant Foods stores
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Urban Churn, a local craft creamery with unique ice cream flavors, is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania. The creamery featuring unique flavors and ice cream made with natural ingredients will be opening a new location in Carlisle this year. The newest location will open at 248 Westminster Drive, Suite 22 in Carlisle. This will be the third location for the creamery, with two other locations in Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. Urban Churn is planning to continue to expand.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
The highest rated coffee shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Thursday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and there’s only really one way to celebrate. With coffee!. Now that you have an excuse to buy yourself a fancy latte, here is a list of the top coffee shops in the Midstate according to Yelp. Some...
abc27.com
Ollie’s Bargain Outlets set the record for world’s largest bobblehead
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Ollie’s is going big for its 40th birthday. They set the record for the world’s largest bobblehead. A representative from the Guinness World Records was at the store on Allentown Boulverard near Harrisburg. An oversized replica of the company’s mascot Ollie was unveiled.
New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu
David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
PhillyBite
5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries
- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
abc27.com
Hershey Gardens announces Pumpkin Palooza
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey gardens announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that there is a new, autumn-themed family-friendly event called Pumpkin Palooza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gardens on Oct. 22,23,29 and 30. “Pumpkin Palooza is a new, all-day experience created to better accommodate the growing...
abc27.com
Wayne Edmonds, Notre Dame football player, dies at 88
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg recently announced the passing of Wayne Edmonds. Who is Wayne Edmonds? He was the Fighting Irish’s first black letterman in football and a forever fighter for equality. Dennis Owens caught up with him several years ago and we re-share the story of this inspirational Midstater.
York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event
YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.
Marching Band Showcase: Cumberland Valley group is largest in central Pa.
PennLive showcases Harrisburg-area high school marching bands and this week features the Cumberland Valley High School Marching Band. See the gallery below. Cumberland Valley has the largest high school band in the area that PennLive has photographed. It is directed by David Porter. He answered the following questions:
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
Pennsylvania hotel among those with best breakfasts: study
It’s been long said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Hotels tend to acknowledge this importance by laying out a spread of delicious morning sustenance for their clientele, with one particular hotel in Pennsylvania being among those that serve the best breakfasts in the U.S.
abc27.com
“Sing Me Back Home” at the West Shore Theatre
Back in May, the historic West Shore Theatre reopened its doors! This time around it’s much more than just a place to see movies. The theatre offers a place of education, comedy, live music and more! Happening this Friday it’s a “Sing Me Back Home” tribute to Merle Haggard! Hear all about the event and what’s in store for the rest of the year at the West Shore Theatre.
abc27.com
New outreach program ‘Visita Hershey & Harrisburg’
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Visita Hershey & Harrisburg (VHH) is a new outreach program that hopes to drive Latino visitation to Dauphin County, Pennsylvania through mobile tours and in-person events that go along with National Hispanic Heritage Month. In collaboration with Latino Connection, VHH developed a program that...
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg
Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Commissioners
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are shining the spotlight on the issue of hunger in the Midstate. On Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners called on residents to support their local food bank, while recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. In Dauphin County alone one in 10...
Owner pushes to change regulations after her dog was injured at a Cumberland Co. boarding kennel
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Nuggie, a 16-week-old Golden Doodle, was dropped off at Noah’s Pet Hotel’s Mechanicsburg location on Aug. 5 while his owners went on vacation in North Carolina. Two days later, owner Lauren Moss received the distressing news: Nuggie had been attacked by another dog at...
