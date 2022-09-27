ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enola, PA

Melissa Frost

Weekend Events: Harvest Festival, Monster Truck Fall Bash, Oktoberfest, and More [Lancaster, PA]

No plans for the weekend? As usual, there are plenty of fun events happening throughout the county. This first weekend in October, there's a little bit of everything. The Harvest Festival in Elizabethtown is a local, annual tradition that occurs around the time of the main harvest of Elizabethtown. The day is celebrated with music, prayers, food and fun. Stop by Trellis Marketplace’s Pop Up Shop and meet amazing artisans, makers, musicians, farmers and food trucks.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Urban Churn ice cream coming to local Giant Foods stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Urban Churn, a local craft creamery with unique ice cream flavors, is expanding its presence in Pennsylvania. The creamery featuring unique flavors and ice cream made with natural ingredients will be opening a new location in Carlisle this year. The newest location will open at 248 Westminster Drive, Suite 22 in Carlisle. This will be the third location for the creamery, with two other locations in Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg. Urban Churn is planning to continue to expand.
CARLISLE, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Pucillo’s Pizza & Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu

David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Pennsylvania's Best French Fries

- You're in luck if you're hungry for a tasty plate of fries. Pennsylvania has more than its fair share of restaurants serving up some of the best fries in the country. Here are 5 of the state's best restaurants for French fries. The list includes Philadelphia's Chickie's & Pete's, Carlisle's Cafe Bruges, J.R.'s Fresh Cut Fries, and The Pickle Nickel in Dillsburg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Gardens announces Pumpkin Palooza

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey gardens announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 that there is a new, autumn-themed family-friendly event called Pumpkin Palooza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gardens on Oct. 22,23,29 and 30. “Pumpkin Palooza is a new, all-day experience created to better accommodate the growing...
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Wayne Edmonds, Notre Dame football player, dies at 88

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Notre Dame Club of Harrisburg recently announced the passing of Wayne Edmonds. Who is Wayne Edmonds? He was the Fighting Irish’s first black letterman in football and a forever fighter for equality. Dennis Owens caught up with him several years ago and we re-share the story of this inspirational Midstater.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County SPCA to host 'Fall in Love' adoption event

YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA will host a special cat and small animal adoption event throughout October. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the shelter will host a "Fall in Love" adoption event for rabbits, guinea pigs and cats. Throughout the month-long event, regular adoption fees for these animals will be discounted by 50%.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

“Sing Me Back Home” at the West Shore Theatre

Back in May, the historic West Shore Theatre reopened its doors! This time around it’s much more than just a place to see movies. The theatre offers a place of education, comedy, live music and more! Happening this Friday it’s a “Sing Me Back Home” tribute to Merle Haggard! Hear all about the event and what’s in store for the rest of the year at the West Shore Theatre.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

New outreach program ‘Visita Hershey & Harrisburg’

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Visita Hershey & Harrisburg (VHH) is a new outreach program that hopes to drive Latino visitation to Dauphin County, Pennsylvania through mobile tours and in-person events that go along with National Hispanic Heritage Month. In collaboration with Latino Connection, VHH developed a program that...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Commissioners

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are shining the spotlight on the issue of hunger in the Midstate. On Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners called on residents to support their local food bank, while recognizing September as Hunger Action Month. In Dauphin County alone one in 10...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

