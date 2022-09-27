Read full article on original website
Warwick Democrat delivers Chamber endorsement to GOP's Fung for 2nd congressional district
WARWICK -- He may be a Democrat, but in his day job Warwick City Council President Stephen McAllister is a regional vice president for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And the U.S. Chamber, unlike some local chambers, leans to the right. So in a week of post-primary Democratic unity, it...
Daily Beast
House GOP Rolls Out Agenda With a Fake Lincoln Quote
As he rolled out the first official Republican Party congressional platform in years, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy fittingly invoked the revered father of the GOP: Abraham Lincoln. At the top of a letter to Republican lawmakers thanking them for their contributions to the “Commitment To America”—the policy agenda they...
Sen. Gene Davis responds to call from Salt Lake County Dems to resign following investigation
The Salt Lake County Democratic Party has called for the “immediate and unconditional resignation” of longtime Utah state Sen. Gene Davis. Davis, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, has been suspended from party events since August, after the Utah Senate opened an investigation into allegations that the senator sexually harassed a former intern during this year’s legislative session.
