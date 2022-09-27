ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

House GOP Rolls Out Agenda With a Fake Lincoln Quote

As he rolled out the first official Republican Party congressional platform in years, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy fittingly invoked the revered father of the GOP: Abraham Lincoln. At the top of a letter to Republican lawmakers thanking them for their contributions to the “Commitment To America”—the policy agenda they...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

Sen. Gene Davis responds to call from Salt Lake County Dems to resign following investigation

The Salt Lake County Democratic Party has called for the “immediate and unconditional resignation” of longtime Utah state Sen. Gene Davis. Davis, a Democrat from Salt Lake City, has been suspended from party events since August, after the Utah Senate opened an investigation into allegations that the senator sexually harassed a former intern during this year’s legislative session.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT

