Public Health

Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Who Bakes In New York Just Got Bad News

The holidays are going to be here soon! Yes, we are still weeks away from Halloween. But the holiday season and planning for the holiday seasons, starts earlier and earlier every year!. Besides waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, there are some great things to look forward to. Baking is...
BUFFALO, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
MENTAL HEALTH
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
HEALTH
Verywell Health

What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?

A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

As Many Move On, Hundreds Are Still Dying From COVID-19 in the US

While COVID deaths have dropped, they are still a leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People are moving on with their lives, and while health officials say that's good, they also say we should be aware. We should get at least three doses of the COVID vaccine, and if really sick with COVID symptoms, get the life-saving drugs available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedPage Today

Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
KIDS
msn.com

7 Natural Sleep Aids for Insomnia

It is no secret that sleep is essential to your well-being, but sleep doesn't come easy to everyone. If you struggle with insomnia, even the classic tricks like reading in another room and turning off blue light can prove ineffective -- leaving you staring up at the ceiling for hours, begging for a solution.
MENTAL HEALTH
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep

The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
YOGA
Medical News Today

What to know about hallucinations and dementia

People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

15 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get A Good Night's Sleep

There are a handful of obvious reasons why you might be struggling with insomnia. Now, it's time to consider the concrete reasons behind why you're having a hard time getting deep sleep on a regular basis. If you have a partner who snores throughout the night, that could be the culprit. It's pretty tough to fall and stay asleep if someone is snoring at an obnoxiously loud level right next to you. If you spend your nighttime hours scrolling on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, that could be the cause of your issues, too. Most phone screens emit blue light, which is incredibly destructive to your natural ability to fall asleep. There's also a chance you might see something while scrolling that causes you to feel shocked, alarmed, angry, or excited. These emotions are not conducive to the drowsiness you need at bedtime. If you sipped an iced coffee within a few hours of bedtime, that's another obvious reason for your lack of sleepiness.
HEALTH
The Independent

What is the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep method?

Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can result in myriad mental and physical issues. The effects of a poor night’s sleep can leave you feeling fatigued, irritable, and less patient throughout the day. You could also feel more sluggish and slow-thinking. But not getting good sleep regularly can have...
HEALTH
MedPage Today

Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance

Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
HEALTH SERVICES
