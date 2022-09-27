Read full article on original website
Everyone Who Bakes In New York Just Got Bad News
The holidays are going to be here soon! Yes, we are still weeks away from Halloween. But the holiday season and planning for the holiday seasons, starts earlier and earlier every year!. Besides waiting for Santa Claus to arrive, there are some great things to look forward to. Baking is...
Meet the dog with a human like face that has left the internet baffled
Imagine a dog with a human face, yes a human face. This is not something you see every day. The world of dog breeds is a fascinating one. The variety of dogs we see in pet stores, on our streets and even in our homes is astounding.
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
What Does ‘Tomato Flu’ Look Like?
A non-life-threatening illness referred to as “tomato flu” has emerged among young children in India. Experts believe tomato flu is not a new virus, but rather a variation of hand, foot, and mouth disease. Distinguishing symptoms include large red blisters, as well as mouth ulcers. Cases resolve on...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
When is the best time to get a flu shot? What to know as flu season begins
The official start of fall is nearing, but flu season has already begun. September through October is the best time to schedule an appointment for the seasonal flu vaccine to stay guarded against the respiratory illness, according to the American Lung Association. Everyone six months and older is advised to...
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
As Many Move On, Hundreds Are Still Dying From COVID-19 in the US
While COVID deaths have dropped, they are still a leading cause of death, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People are moving on with their lives, and while health officials say that's good, they also say we should be aware. We should get at least three doses of the COVID vaccine, and if really sick with COVID symptoms, get the life-saving drugs available.
MedPage Today
Sleep Experts Issue Advisory on Melatonin in Children
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) issued a health advisory Wednesday encouraging parents to seek medical advice before giving melatonin or any supplement to children. "While melatonin can be useful in treating certain sleep-wake disorders like jet lag, there is much less evidence it can help healthy children or...
7 Natural Sleep Aids for Insomnia
It is no secret that sleep is essential to your well-being, but sleep doesn't come easy to everyone. If you struggle with insomnia, even the classic tricks like reading in another room and turning off blue light can prove ineffective -- leaving you staring up at the ceiling for hours, begging for a solution.
8 Subtle Health Symptoms You Should Never Ignore
You know that problems like chest pain or trouble breathing warrant immediate medical care. But there are other symptoms that, while easier to brush off, still deserve prompt attention. "Many chronic serious illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease often go undiagnosed for months to years as...
The 4-7-8 method that could help you sleep
The 4-7-8 breathing technique can calm your mind and body by relaxing your nervous system and decreasing heart rate and blood pressure, which gets your body in the optimal state for sleep.
Medical News Today
What to know about hallucinations and dementia
People with advanced dementia are more likely to experience hallucinations. Auditory and visual hallucinations are the most common, but it is also possible for them to involve smell, touch, and taste. Dementia is a general term for cognitive decline that mostly occurs in older adults. It may cause symptoms, such...
15 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get A Good Night's Sleep
There are a handful of obvious reasons why you might be struggling with insomnia. Now, it's time to consider the concrete reasons behind why you're having a hard time getting deep sleep on a regular basis. If you have a partner who snores throughout the night, that could be the culprit. It's pretty tough to fall and stay asleep if someone is snoring at an obnoxiously loud level right next to you. If you spend your nighttime hours scrolling on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, that could be the cause of your issues, too. Most phone screens emit blue light, which is incredibly destructive to your natural ability to fall asleep. There's also a chance you might see something while scrolling that causes you to feel shocked, alarmed, angry, or excited. These emotions are not conducive to the drowsiness you need at bedtime. If you sipped an iced coffee within a few hours of bedtime, that's another obvious reason for your lack of sleepiness.
'Like My Skin Is Being Melted Off:' Thesis Stress Gives Student Shingles
A Reddit user has reported developing shingles after the stress of handing in their university thesis. They shared an image of their leg in the subreddit Wellthatsucks and wrote: "It feels like my skin is being melted off." The post has been upvoted over 33,000 times and received over 1,700...
6 FAQs about POTS, a debilitating chronic condition that many people develop after a bout of long COVID
Long COVID may raise your risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a chronic condition that can cause fainting when you stand up.
What is the 10-3-2-1-0 sleep method?
Lack of sleep or poor-quality sleep can result in myriad mental and physical issues. The effects of a poor night’s sleep can leave you feeling fatigued, irritable, and less patient throughout the day. You could also feel more sluggish and slow-thinking. But not getting good sleep regularly can have...
MedPage Today
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance
Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
